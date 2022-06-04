How to make the most of Platinum Jubilee's final day

Families enjoying the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Cromer on Thursday. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

After a week of events and pageantry, Sunday is the last chance to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne this bank holiday weekend.

Jubilee revellers are in luck as there are lots of things to do across the region.

From colour runs to park fetes, here is a rundown of the major events happening on June 5 in Norfolk to help make the most of the last day of the Platinum Jubilee.

The Pageant of Motoring at Sandringham will feature royal vehicles. - Credit: Supplied by Sandringham Pageant of Motoring

1. The Sandringham Pageant of Motoring

Where: Sandringham Estate, PE35 6EN

When: Between 10am and 5pm, June 5

Price: £15 - £20

The final day of Sandringham Estate's programme of jubilee celebrations culminates in the Pageant of Motoring.

The pageant will showcase seven decades of motoring alongside live music, aerial displays, food vendors and an arts and craft fair.

It will be your chance to see some of the vehicles used by members of the Royal Family over the years and there will even be a display from the RAF Falcons parachute team.

2. Jubilee Colour Run

Where: Charles Burrell Centre, Staniforth Road, Thetford, IP24 3LD

When: 10am-2pm, June 5

Price: £8

Kick off the final day of the jubilee with an explosion of colour at this Thetford running event.

There are two routes to choose from which include a 5km cross-country trek or a 400m dash for fun.

Participants will be given red and blue colour pouches and the ticket price also includes a free T-shirt and medal.

Richard Walton and Christine Burton riding their steam engine through the exhibition at the Strumpshaw steam rally - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

3. Strumpshaw Steam Rally

Where: Strumpshaw Steam Museum, Strumpshaw Hall, NR13 4HR

When: June 2-5, gates open 9am

Price: £10, under 16s free (cash only), more information at strumpshawsteammuseum.co.uk, free parking

This four-day festival of steam reaches its conclusion on Sunday and there will be something for everyone.

There will be classic steam engines to see and other events include heavy horse displays and working dogs, vintage cars, tractors, alongside train and fairground rides.

Jubilee Fest is coming to Kett's Park in Wymondham. - Credit: Chris Bishop/Google Maps

4. Wymondham Jubilee Fest and Community Picnic

Where: Kett's Park, Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, NR18 0WP

When: June 5: 2pm-6pm

Price: Free

Volunteers have banded together to organise this royal knees-up in Wymondham.

It will include entertainment from the likes of five-piece band The Walks and Mark the Busker, food and drink stalls, a funfair, traditional games and you are welcome to bring a picnic.

The event will have a VIP tent with free afternoon teas for those in their 90s, provided by Roots Community Café.

Celebrate the jubilee in style outside Norwich City Hall. - Credit: Bill Smith/Archant 2011

5. The Big Jubilee Lunch

Where: St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH

When: June 5 (11am-3pm)

Price: Free

A street-long picnic table will be set up on the steps of Norwich's City Hall with live music and bunting.

It promises to be one of the biggest street parties the city has seen .

You can either bring a picnic or enjoy tasty street food and there will also be children's activities such as a colouring wall and circus skills.

Visitors can take a seat at the 120m long picnic table any time during the event.

Geoff Mayers from Norwich Soul Kitchen at the Jubilee street party on King Street in Norwich, hosted by the Last Pub Standing. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

6. Last Pub Standing's Community Street Party

Where: 27-29 King Street, Norwich, NR1 1PD

When: Between 12pm and 6pm, June 5

Price: Free

Last Pub Standing is throwing a community street party in the city centre, offering cocktails, Caribbean food and art and clothes stalls.

There will also be DJ sets throughout the day and after 6pm the celebrations continue inside the pub until 9pm.

Food will be served by the pub's resident Norwich Soul Kitchen, who will be serving up Caribbean-inspired BBQ dishes.

A busy beach and promenade at Gorleston. A weekend of warm and sunny weather. May 2012 Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

7. Big Jubilee Lunch at Gorleston

Where: Pier Gardens, Gorleston, NR31 6PP

When: 10am-3pm, June 5

Price: Free

The coastal town of Gorleston will be celebrating the final day of the jubilee weekend with big community lunch events.

Locals and visitors are invited to bring along a picnic and set up for the day near the bandstand.

There will be a craft market at Pier Gardens and also live music including a brass band.