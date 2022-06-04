How to make the most of Platinum Jubilee's final day

After a week of events and pageantry, Sunday is the last chance to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne this bank holiday weekend.
Jubilee revellers are in luck as there are lots of things to do across the region.
From colour runs to park fetes, here is a rundown of the major events happening on June 5 in Norfolk to help make the most of the last day of the Platinum Jubilee.
1. The Sandringham Pageant of Motoring
Where: Sandringham Estate, PE35 6EN
When: Between 10am and 5pm, June 5
Price: £15 - £20
The final day of Sandringham Estate's programme of jubilee celebrations culminates in the Pageant of Motoring.
The pageant will showcase seven decades of motoring alongside live music, aerial displays, food vendors and an arts and craft fair.
It will be your chance to see some of the vehicles used by members of the Royal Family over the years and there will even be a display from the RAF Falcons parachute team.
2. Jubilee Colour Run
Where: Charles Burrell Centre, Staniforth Road, Thetford, IP24 3LD
When: 10am-2pm, June 5
Price: £8
Kick off the final day of the jubilee with an explosion of colour at this Thetford running event.
There are two routes to choose from which include a 5km cross-country trek or a 400m dash for fun.
Participants will be given red and blue colour pouches and the ticket price also includes a free T-shirt and medal.
3. Strumpshaw Steam Rally
Where: Strumpshaw Steam Museum, Strumpshaw Hall, NR13 4HR
When: June 2-5, gates open 9am
Price: £10, under 16s free (cash only), more information at strumpshawsteammuseum.co.uk, free parking
This four-day festival of steam reaches its conclusion on Sunday and there will be something for everyone.
There will be classic steam engines to see and other events include heavy horse displays and working dogs, vintage cars, tractors, alongside train and fairground rides.
4. Wymondham Jubilee Fest and Community Picnic
Where: Kett's Park, Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, NR18 0WP
When: June 5: 2pm-6pm
Price: Free
Volunteers have banded together to organise this royal knees-up in Wymondham.
It will include entertainment from the likes of five-piece band The Walks and Mark the Busker, food and drink stalls, a funfair, traditional games and you are welcome to bring a picnic.
The event will have a VIP tent with free afternoon teas for those in their 90s, provided by Roots Community Café.
5. The Big Jubilee Lunch
Where: St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH
When: June 5 (11am-3pm)
Price: Free
A street-long picnic table will be set up on the steps of Norwich's City Hall with live music and bunting.
It promises to be one of the biggest street parties the city has seen .
You can either bring a picnic or enjoy tasty street food and there will also be children's activities such as a colouring wall and circus skills.
Visitors can take a seat at the 120m long picnic table any time during the event.
6. Last Pub Standing's Community Street Party
Where: 27-29 King Street, Norwich, NR1 1PD
When: Between 12pm and 6pm, June 5
Price: Free
Last Pub Standing is throwing a community street party in the city centre, offering cocktails, Caribbean food and art and clothes stalls.
There will also be DJ sets throughout the day and after 6pm the celebrations continue inside the pub until 9pm.
Food will be served by the pub's resident Norwich Soul Kitchen, who will be serving up Caribbean-inspired BBQ dishes.
7. Big Jubilee Lunch at Gorleston
Where: Pier Gardens, Gorleston, NR31 6PP
When: 10am-3pm, June 5
Price: Free
The coastal town of Gorleston will be celebrating the final day of the jubilee weekend with big community lunch events.
Locals and visitors are invited to bring along a picnic and set up for the day near the bandstand.
There will be a craft market at Pier Gardens and also live music including a brass band.