Can you spot yourself at this town park Platinum Jubilee fun day?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:50 PM June 5, 2022
The Imps Motorcycle Display Team. Picture: Ian Burt

People in a west Norfolk town came together in the park to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Platinum Jubilee Celebration fun day and picnic took place in The Walks in King's Lynn on Sunday, with families watching and taking part in an array of events despite rainy weather.

There was a display of motorcycle stunts from the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, a fun fair and crazy golf which even the mayor joined in with.

A Platinum Jubilee celebration was held at The Walks, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A Platinum Jubilee celebration was held at The Walks, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Imps Motorcycle Display Team. Picture: Ian Burt

A Platinum Jubilee celebration was held at The Walks, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Families could take trips on Lenny the land-train as it toured the park. Picture: Ian Burt

The Imps Motorcycle Display Team. Picture: Ian Burt

The Imps Motorcycle Display Team. Picture: Ian Burt

The Imps Motorcycle Display Team. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn and West Norfolk mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge playing crazy golf. Picture: Ian Burt

The Imps Motorcycle Display Team. Picture: Ian Burt

A Platinum Jubilee celebration was held at The Walks, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Children all smiles at the picnic and fun-day in The Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

Fun on the dodgems. Picture: Ian Burt

A Platinum Jubilee celebration was held at The Walks, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Fun on the dodgems. Picture: Ian Burt

