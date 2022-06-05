Can you spot yourself at this town park Platinum Jubilee fun day?

Things to do

People in a west Norfolk town came together in the park to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Platinum Jubilee Celebration fun day and picnic took place in The Walks in King's Lynn on Sunday, with families watching and taking part in an array of events despite rainy weather.

There was a display of motorcycle stunts from the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, a fun fair and crazy golf which even the mayor joined in with.

