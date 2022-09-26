News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Hundreds of classic cars to be displayed at town's heritage day

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:30 AM September 26, 2022
Classic cars take part in the King's Lynn and District Motor Club's Annual Classic Car Rally 2016 fr

Hundreds of cars are set to take part in King's Lynn's heritage day this weekend

A heritage and classic car day in King's Lynn has been rescheduled for this weekend.

The event which is taking place across the town was postponed in September as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

There will be up to 225 classic and vintage vehicles in Tuesday Market Place on Sunday, October 2, from 10am to 4pm.

There are now 50 extra spaces for more classic cars to be displayed which can be booked via West Norfolk Borough Council.

The heritage day will include a variety of exhibitions, miniature trains and children's activities.

Houses, offices, gardens, churches, towers and tunnels not normally accessible by the public will be opened for the day.

The event is free with no need to buy tickets.

King's Lynn News
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Outwell and Caister-on-Sea are among the cheapest villages to buy a home in Norfolk

Revealed: The cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon