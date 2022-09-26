Hundreds of classic cars to be displayed at town's heritage day

Hundreds of cars are set to take part in King's Lynn's heritage day this weekend

A heritage and classic car day in King's Lynn has been rescheduled for this weekend.

The event which is taking place across the town was postponed in September as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

There will be up to 225 classic and vintage vehicles in Tuesday Market Place on Sunday, October 2, from 10am to 4pm.

There are now 50 extra spaces for more classic cars to be displayed which can be booked via West Norfolk Borough Council.

The heritage day will include a variety of exhibitions, miniature trains and children's activities.

Houses, offices, gardens, churches, towers and tunnels not normally accessible by the public will be opened for the day.

The event is free with no need to buy tickets.