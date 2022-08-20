Can you spot yourself in the colourful crowd at town's Pride parade?

Gallery

From fairy wings to flags, King's Lynn was turned into a rainbow on Saturday as Pride came to town.

The celebrations for King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride began at the Tuesday Market Place at 11am with a warm-up to the main event with KL1 Radio.

Pride celebrations in King's Lynn. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

At midday the parade left from there and and was packed with people of all ages, representing those across the LGBTQ+ spectrum with many allies there too.

Most opted for colourful fancy dress in celebration of queerness, including flower garlands and tutu skirts.

It ended at The Walks at 1pm with a party going on all evening with live entertainment, food and drink stalls and a fun fair.

The Pride parade heads through King's Lynn town centre. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Ahead of the event, the Pride flag was raised at the King's Court office of the Borough council.

It follows the success of Norwich Pride which attracted thousands to the city in July.

Police Cadets. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Representatives of the QEH in King's Lynn. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Tuesday Market Place Pride organiser Jo Rust. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography



