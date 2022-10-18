Kids go free at fireworks with food trucks, craft fair and fire show

Families don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy top notch fireworks, with the organisers of one of Norfolk's biggest displays offering tickets for a bargain price.

The Attleborough Fireworks 2022, put on by the Fun Fest Team, will take place on Sunday, November 6 at the Recreation Ground with gates open at the football club entrance from 4.30pm.

Tickets cost just £2 for adults and are free for children, which are available now from Cranks Bicycles, Mrs Bean Bistro and Tony Perkins Butchers in the town.

They will also be available on the gate, payable by cash or card.

The main display, accompanied by music, will take place around 6.30pm and beforehand there will be a fire performance from The Piratechnics.

A fireworks display in Norfolk. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2013

There will also be face painting, a craft fair in the scout hut and mascot characters entertaining the crowd.

The local food and drink trucks that will be there include Debbie’s Dinky Donuts, Florenco’s Coffee Trailer, Krispie Crazy, Paul's Plaice, Sweet-Ness, The Food Dude, The Mobile Pizza Co, The Shake Shack and Tony Perkins Butchers BBQ.

All profits raised will be distributed to local charities and good causes.