New 18-mile historic walking trail officially launches in Norfolk

Kett's Country Norfolk Trail has officially launched in Wymondham. Pictured are local councillors and tourism officials cutting the ribbon. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk's newest long distance trail filled with history, nature and picturesque views has officially launched.

Councillors and tourism officials joined a guided walk on Friday, March 25, to officially mark the launch of Kett’s Country Norfolk Trail outside Wymondham Abbey.

The 18-mile route starts in the town where the story of Kett’s Rebellion began in July 1549.

It finishes in Eaton, just past Cringleford’s historic twin-arched bridge, which Robert Kett crossed with his followers on his journey to Norwich.

The project, which cost £97,630, has been funded by the Greater Norwich Growth Board (GNGB) through the Infrastructure Investment Fund.

Alan Waters, chair of the GNGB, said: “This project is another great example of how our unique partnership works to benefit people living in and visiting the Greater Norwich area.

“We are pleased to have funded this trail, which encourages people to get outdoors and explore these beautiful, historical surroundings and we thank everyone involved in the project for making it happen.”

Aside from the start and end points, the trail does not follow the actual route that Kett and his followers took, but instead weaves along the picturesque South Norfolk Claylands countryside.

Wymondham’s Abbey Trail is the shortest circular walk at 1.1 miles and has also been access tested by wheelchair users.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for Highways Infrastructure and Transport, added: “This wonderful 18-mile trail will link Wymondham and Norwich, and is the newest addition to our ever-popular Norfolk Trails’ network of more than 1,200 miles of long-distance routes right across Norfolk.

“And for those for looking for something less strenuous there are also five mini adventures to enjoy along the way, with waymarked circular walks at Wymondham, Wreningham, Mulbarton, Swardeston and Cringleford.

“Each of these shorter routes, which were voted for by the public, have their own name, fascinating history and wildlife.”

New information boards at each end and the midway point will bring the trail’s history and wildlife stories to life.

Visitors will soon find a carved bench at the start of the trail at Wymondham and a wooden sculpture at the end in Eaton, carved by popular local artist, Arnie Barton.

For more information on the new Kett’s Country Norfolk Trail and to find maps of the waymarked circular routes visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/out-and-about-in-norfolk/norfolk-trails/long-distance-trails/ketts-country