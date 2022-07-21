North Norfolk beauty spot named one of UK's best places for cycling
- Credit: Kelling Heath
A north Norfolk area of outstanding natural beauty has been named as one of the best places for a cycling trip in the UK.
Kelling Heath has been included in biking charity Cycling UK's list of the country's best cycle-friendly places, praising its leafy trails, wide-open heathland and shady woodland.
The organisation said the area near Sheringham featured coastal paths and "inspiring" cycle routes.
These routes included a ride to Weybourne beach, Sheringham Park, Holt and Baconsthorpe Castle, as well as a trip taking Wiveton, Cley and Glandford.
Kelling Heath Holiday Park also received a mention, with Cycling UK saying its hire bikes from on-site provider Huff and Puff provided a great way for people to explore the trail on either traditional or electric cycles.