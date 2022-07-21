News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
North Norfolk beauty spot named one of UK's best places for cycling

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:11 PM July 21, 2022
A family cycling through Kelling Heath.

A family cycling through Kelling Heath. - Credit: Kelling Heath

A north Norfolk area of outstanding natural beauty has been named as one of the best places for a cycling trip in the UK.

Kelling Heath has been included in biking charity Cycling UK's list of the country's best cycle-friendly places, praising its leafy trails, wide-open heathland and shady woodland.

Cycling UK praised Kelling Heath for its many trails.

Cycling UK praised Kelling Heath for its many trails. - Credit: Kelling Heath

The organisation said the area near Sheringham featured coastal paths and "inspiring" cycle routes.

These routes included a ride to Weybourne beach, Sheringham Park, Holt and Baconsthorpe Castle, as well as a trip taking Wiveton, Cley and Glandford.

A family on a trip of Kelling Heath.

A family on a trip of Kelling Heath. - Credit: Kelling Heath

Kelling Heath Holiday Park also received a mention, with Cycling UK saying its hire bikes from on-site provider Huff and Puff provided a great way for people to explore the trail on either traditional or electric cycles.

