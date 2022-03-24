News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jubilee Fest planned for town park with live music, picnics and fairground

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:44 AM March 24, 2022
Jubilee Fest is coming to Kett's Park in Wymondham. 

Jubilee Fest is coming to Kett's Park in Wymondham. - Credit: Chris Bishop/Google Maps

A Norfolk town is planning a right royal knees-up for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Over the bank holiday weekend on Sunday, June 5, Jubilee Fest will take place in Kett's Park in Wymondham from 2pm to 6pm organised by the volunteer-led Wymondham Town Team. 

There will be free entry and entertainment from the likes of five-piece band The Walks and Mark the Busker.

There will also be a range of food and drink stalls, a funfair and traditional games, such as tug of war and egg and spoon races.

The Queen will be heading to Sandringham next month. Picture: Chris Bishop

Celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

The event will have a VIP tent with free afternoon teas for those in their 90s, provided by Roots Community Café.

There will also be free picnics for those in crisis and the vulnerable provided by Waitrose and coordinated by the Wymondham Community Outreach Project. 

Community groups can showcase at the event by emailing franyoung@talktalk.net - see updates on the  Wymondham Town Team Facebook page. 

The Queen Platinum Jubilee
Wymondham News

