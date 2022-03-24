Jubilee Fest planned for town park with live music, picnics and fairground

Jubilee Fest is coming to Kett's Park in Wymondham. - Credit: Chris Bishop/Google Maps

A Norfolk town is planning a right royal knees-up for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Over the bank holiday weekend on Sunday, June 5, Jubilee Fest will take place in Kett's Park in Wymondham from 2pm to 6pm organised by the volunteer-led Wymondham Town Team.

There will be free entry and entertainment from the likes of five-piece band The Walks and Mark the Busker.

There will also be a range of food and drink stalls, a funfair and traditional games, such as tug of war and egg and spoon races.

Celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

The event will have a VIP tent with free afternoon teas for those in their 90s, provided by Roots Community Café.

There will also be free picnics for those in crisis and the vulnerable provided by Waitrose and coordinated by the Wymondham Community Outreach Project.

Community groups can showcase at the event by emailing franyoung@talktalk.net - see updates on the Wymondham Town Team Facebook page.