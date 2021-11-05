News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The Joules Big Sale coming to Norfolk Showground with huge discounts

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:05 AM November 5, 2021
The Joules Big Sale is taking place at the Norfolk Showground this December. 

From wellies to coats, you can get up to 70pc off Joules clothing, footwear and accessories at a huge pop-up sale coming to Norfolk.

The Norfolk Showground will host the Joules Big Sale from Thursday, December 9 until Saturday, December 11 with timed entry slots from 9am until 7pm.

Customers get an hour and 15 minutes once they are in and while it costs £5 to pre-book a slot, this will be deducted from any purchases. 

Stock will be topped up throughout the day and it is a great chance to treat yourself or buy some bargain Christmas gifts. 

There will be wide aisles and hand sanitiser at the event to make sure it is Covid-safe and there is plenty of parking. 

Children and babies are welcome at the Joules Big Sale and do not require a ticket. 

There are branches of Joules in Holt, Norwich, Burnham Market and Wells-next-the-Sea. 

Visit joules.com/big-sales to book.

