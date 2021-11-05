The Joules Big Sale coming to Norfolk Showground with huge discounts

The Joules Big Sale is taking place at the Norfolk Showground this December. - Credit: Google Maps

From wellies to coats, you can get up to 70pc off Joules clothing, footwear and accessories at a huge pop-up sale coming to Norfolk.

The Norfolk Showground will host the Joules Big Sale from Thursday, December 9 until Saturday, December 11 with timed entry slots from 9am until 7pm.

Customers get an hour and 15 minutes once they are in and while it costs £5 to pre-book a slot, this will be deducted from any purchases.

Stock will be topped up throughout the day and it is a great chance to treat yourself or buy some bargain Christmas gifts.

There will be wide aisles and hand sanitiser at the event to make sure it is Covid-safe and there is plenty of parking.

Children and babies are welcome at the Joules Big Sale and do not require a ticket.

There are branches of Joules in Holt, Norwich, Burnham Market and Wells-next-the-Sea.

Visit joules.com/big-sales to book.