The Joules Big Sale coming to Norfolk Showground with huge discounts
- Credit: Google Maps
From wellies to coats, you can get up to 70pc off Joules clothing, footwear and accessories at a huge pop-up sale coming to Norfolk.
The Norfolk Showground will host the Joules Big Sale from Thursday, December 9 until Saturday, December 11 with timed entry slots from 9am until 7pm.
Customers get an hour and 15 minutes once they are in and while it costs £5 to pre-book a slot, this will be deducted from any purchases.
Stock will be topped up throughout the day and it is a great chance to treat yourself or buy some bargain Christmas gifts.
There will be wide aisles and hand sanitiser at the event to make sure it is Covid-safe and there is plenty of parking.
Children and babies are welcome at the Joules Big Sale and do not require a ticket.
There are branches of Joules in Holt, Norwich, Burnham Market and Wells-next-the-Sea.
Visit joules.com/big-sales to book.
