Work out with Joe Wicks at PE on tour event coming to Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:46 PM July 1, 2022
Get ready for a right royal workout with Joe Wicks in the gardens of the Sandringham Estate.

Get ready for a right royal workout with Joe Wicks in the gardens of the Sandringham Estate. - Credit: PA/Ian West

The nation's favourite fitness fanatic Joe Wicks is coming to Norfolk to get families moving at his PE on tour event.

Get ready for a right royal workout with Wicks in the gardens of the Sandringham Estate on Wednesday, August 3.

The fitness event, which aims to get people of all ages and abilities feeling energised and motivated, will open its doors at 9am, with a welcome warm up at 10am. 

Wicks will then do the main workout with the crowd from 10.15am and there will be a meet and greet, with photo opportunities, between 11am and 1pm.

The event, which is touring the UK, will give 100pc of the ticket proceeds to BBC Children in Need.

Tickets can be purchased online

The price of an adult is £8, for children aged over three its £5 and children under three get in for free.

West Norfolk News

