News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Jess Glynne cancels summer show in Thetford Forest

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:59 PM January 19, 2022
Updated: 3:08 PM January 19, 2022
Jess Glynne performs during The Big Feastival at Churchill Heath Farm in Kingham, Chipping Norton.

Jess Glynne has cancelled her 2022 Forest Live shows. - Credit: PA

Jess Glynne has cancelled her show in Thetford Forest this summer and it will not be rescheduled.

The chart-topping singer, known for hits such as Hold My Hand and I'll Be There, has called off her 2022 Forest Live concerts.

This includes the show at Thetford Forest on Sunday, June 19, with the replacement act yet to be announced.

She has also cancelled gigs at Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire and Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire.

A statement from Forestry England said: "We are sorry to announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, Jess Glynne’s concerts as part of Forest Live this summer have been cancelled.

"Customers for these performances will be contacted by their point of purchase with refund information.

"Unfortunately, these concerts cannot be rescheduled so Forestry England will be securing a new headline artist/s for these dates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk
  2. 2 Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms
  3. 3 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK
  1. 4 Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted
  2. 5 Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country
  3. 6 Drunk student crashed into hotel wall after drinking tequilas
  4. 7 'Fantastic, loving, cheeky' 19-year-old killed in motorbike crash
  5. 8 Pub near Dereham has its first winners of steak-eating challenge
  6. 9 Tucked-away house in same family for over 100 years up for sale
  7. 10 MAPPED: Where thousands of homes could be built in north Norfolk

The acts still performing at Forest Live in Thetford Forest this summer are Rag'n'Bone Man on June 16, Keane on June 17 and Madness on June 18. 

Music
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Reaper in the Room: Nick Deth relaxes, fully prepped for the after-life.

Meet the man behind a morbid new craze

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The newly refurbished and extended Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth.

New operators take over at council-owned leisure centre

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Police are on the scene of a serious crash on the A47 in Little Fransham.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after serious crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Norfolk Live News

Long stretch of A47 closed overnight due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon