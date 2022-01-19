Jess Glynne cancels summer show in Thetford Forest

Jess Glynne has cancelled her show in Thetford Forest this summer and it will not be rescheduled.

The chart-topping singer, known for hits such as Hold My Hand and I'll Be There, has called off her 2022 Forest Live concerts.

This includes the show at Thetford Forest on Sunday, June 19, with the replacement act yet to be announced.

She has also cancelled gigs at Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire and Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire.

A statement from Forestry England said: "We are sorry to announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, Jess Glynne’s concerts as part of Forest Live this summer have been cancelled.

"Customers for these performances will be contacted by their point of purchase with refund information.

"Unfortunately, these concerts cannot be rescheduled so Forestry England will be securing a new headline artist/s for these dates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The acts still performing at Forest Live in Thetford Forest this summer are Rag'n'Bone Man on June 16, Keane on June 17 and Madness on June 18.