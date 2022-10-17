News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First act announced for Forest Live gigs in summer 2023

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:06 AM October 17, 2022
Keane Headline the second evening of Forest Live 2022 at Thetford High Lodge

The first act has been announced for Forest Live 2023 in Thetford Forest. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower blanc creative Commercial Photography 2022

Chart-topping acts will return to Thetford Forest this summer, with the first 2023 name announced.

The outdoor series of gigs take place in woodland locations across the country and they are presented by Forestry England to support conservation projects. 

The first act announced for Thetford is singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti, who will perform at High Lodge in the forest on Sunday, June 18.

Since his initial breakthrough with BBC Radio 2 airplay in 2006, a succession of crafted albums has earned him an impressive career.

Jack Savoretti has been announced for Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2023. 

Jack Savoretti has been announced for Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2023. - Credit: Chris Floyd/Supplied by Forest Live

His albums Singing to Strangers (2019) and Europiana (2021) both hit the number one spot on the album charts. 

His songs have also featured in TV and film such as Grey’s Anatomy, The Vampire Diaries and One Tree Hill.

Jack Savoretti said: "I look forward to sharing all the new music we have been releasing with you in these incredible settings.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday, October 21 on the Forestry England website. 

Forest Live
Thetford News

