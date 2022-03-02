International Women’s Day 2022: Events in Norfolk and Norwich

With International Women's Day 2022 just around the corner, we take a look at what is happening to commemorate the day across the region.

BARNHAM BROOM

Networking day

March 8

Join HER Business Revolution for its International Women’s Day celebration. Networking opportunities, fun and collaborative workshops, and empowering and educational talks from a range of inspirational speakers. The aim is to support women from all walks of life and and this particular event aims to inspire self-belief, positivity and strength. Tickets from £27.54p and the event runs between 10am-2pm with a buffet lunch. Email millie@herbusinessrevolution.biz for more information.

BURNHAM MARKET

Lunch and talk

March 6

Nicky Moffat - Credit: Nicky Moffat

The Hoste Arms is welcoming renowned Nicky Moffat, the highest ranked female officer in the British Army, for a four-course lunch and talk, specially curated for International Women’s Day 2022. Her first career spanned 27 years in the armed forces and she was made a CBE during the 2012 New Year’s Honours. The event will begin at 1pm with canapes and fizz in the garden room, followed by a bespoke menu curated by head chef Edward Barker. Following the meal, participants are invited for tea and coffee while listening to Ms Moffat. Tickets are £55 per person. Email events@thehoste.com to book.

GREAT YARMOUTH

Stitch Your Story

March 8

The outside of Great Yarmouth Library - Credit: Archant

Take part in free textile session facilitated by Say It With Stitch GY at Great Yarmouth Library. Create your own mini protest banner to fly the flag for a cause that is meaningful to you. Or, design and stitch a wearable piece of textile craftivism in the form of a textile patch to pin on your clothing or bag, featuring inspiring slogans or symbols. All session materials are recycled or repurposed for community use. Stitching Our Stories is an Arts Council-funded project by Norfolk Libraries and artist Connie Flynn to make a protest banner demanding an end to violence against women, inspired by the long history of the creation of textiles by women as protest. The banner will be on display in Great Yarmouth Library from Friday, February 18 to Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Register for the free event via eventbrite.co.uk.

NORFOLK (online)

The Engaging People Company

March 8

Michelle Gant of The Engaging People Company - Credit: The Engaging People Company

Workshop with Gemma Brown with The Engaging People Company - Credit: GEMMA BROWN

Find your goals, follow them fearlessly and free your potential this International Women’s Day – and help to raise funds for Women's Aid. Sign up for a workshop to help you to identify your goals and take a step towards achieving them. The empowering workshop is held in a safe, supportive virtual space, where participants will be able to identify their goals, understand and overcome what’s standing in their way, and focus on taking a step forward to achieve their goals. And, keep on taking steps. Tickets are costed at £10 (+booking fee) to make the session open for all and £10 of every ticket sold will be donated to the charity, Women's Aid. Places are limited. Book tickets via eventbrite.co.uk.

NORWICH

Norwich Wildcats launches new video

March 8

Norwich Wildcats - Credit: Norwich Wildcats

Norwich Wildcats is inviting all of their players to #breakthebias in sport and bring a friend to their girls’ rugby training session and launch of their new promotional video for the team. Norwich Wildcats will be hosting the free training session for anyone who wants to give rugby a try, followed by pizza and a viewing of their short promotional video shot by Andy at Triplethreatmedia. Contact clairehoness@hotmail.com for more information.

NORWICH

Women in the Media

March 5

The Forum in Norwich is the most recent site covered in the new book. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Heritage Centre is opening its doors from 10.30am-12.30pm and welcoming visitors to see items from its collections that explore changing perceptions of women's roles and experiences through the years. The exhibition is inspired by both the upcoming Breaking The News exhibition from the British Library and International Women’s Day. This free, drop-in event will be hosted on the ground floor of the Millenium Library.

NORWICH (online)

American Women at War

March 12

The 2nd Air Division Archive, based at The Forum, is hosting an online event exploring photographs, letters and documents illustrating women’s experience during the Second World War in East Anglia. Prior to this, women, with the exception of nurses, had never served within the ranks of the U.S. Army. More than 150,000 did go on to serve during the war as part of the Women’s Army Corps. The 2nd Air Division archive contains original archival documents, images, oral histories and ephemera which tell the story of the 2nd Air Division WACs. In this talk, the experience of these women will be explored. To register for this free event, visit eventbrite.co.uk. This online event takes place between 6pm-7pm.