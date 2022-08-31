News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk town named among best British seaside spots with floral displays

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:11 AM August 31, 2022
The esplanade gardens in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The esplanade gardens in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

A "charming" resort in Norfolk has been named among the best British seaside towns with floral displays. 

Hunstanton was included in a list of seaside towns known for having flower power, by The Telegraph

It mentioned the Esplanade Gardens which is located along the seafront and offers a 250m stretch of landscaped greenery with 40 traditional flower beds. 

In the Telegraph's article, it states: "The main path is lined with pelargoniums, salvias, ageratum and canna lilies, along with magnificent cordyline trees.

"New for this year is the man-in-the-moon bed on the Upper Green outside the town hall."

The Esplanade Gardens is also home to two bowling greens and a crazy golf course.

Another feature of the gardens is the water fountain, which was previously filled with fish.

But the feature was recently targeted by vandals who poured washing up liquid into the water, killing more than 100 fish.

The incident was reported to the police.

