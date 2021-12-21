Hunstanton Christmas Day swim latest to be cancelled due to Covid concerns

The Christmas Day swim in Hunstanton is the latest to be cancelled due to Covid concerns.

It has been announced the swim would not be going ahead because of the risk of Covid infection among event staff and the public.

A Facebook post by Hunstanton and District Round Table 615 said: "We have made this difficult decision to cancel because of the risk of Covid infection among key event staff and the public due to the inability to safely distance with the unprecedented numbers of participants and supporters expected.

"This year's high tide will also reduce the space to safely distance and we feel that it would be unwise to continue.

"We thank you for all of your support and wish you to understand that this was not an easy decision to make."

The Roundtable has asked anyone who has already collected sponsorships to not return it yet as it is hoped the swim will take place in Easter.

Hunstanton's swim is the latest to be cancelled, with Lowestoft Christmas Day and Sea Palling Boxing Day swim also off.