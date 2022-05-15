Tomorrow's lunar eclipse: How and when to see it

A Blood Moon will soon be out in full force for an astronomical phenomenon.

There is set to be a lunar eclipse in the early hours of tomorrow morning (May 16).

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse is when the earth sits between the moon and the sun with the three in a line.

This casts a shadow over the moon and may give it a reddish hue which is why lunar eclipses are also called Blood Moons.

When can you see the lunar eclipse?

The UK will have the best visibility of this phenomenon between 2.32am and 5.10am.

According to the Royal Observatory at the Royal Museums Greenwich the penumbral eclipse begins at 2.32am.

By 4.49am it is a full eclipse. Between then and 5.06am is the best time for viewing.

At 5.35am the full eclipse ends and by 7.50am the penumbral eclipse ends.

How to watch the lunar eclipse

It's perfectly safe to view a lunar eclipse with your naked eye, unlike a solar eclipse.

Try to avoid areas with bright lights and buildings that could obscure your view.

If you can't catch the eclipse, then NASA will be live-streaming the event.