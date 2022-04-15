Country fair to be held at historic estate with regal events planned
- Credit: Hoveton Hall
Aspiring princes and princesses alike are invited to enjoy some regal endeavours at a fair taking place this summer, featuring royal-themed events.
The Jubilee Country Fair at Hoveton Hall near Wroxham is set to start in early June.
The fair is hosting royal-themed activities in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
There will be craft stalls and workshops, falconry, archery, soldier re-enactments, circus workshops, clay pigeon shooting, vintage games, a treasure hunt and more.
The event is dog-friendly and is hosting a dog show on both days for attendees that any dog can take part in.
The hall's gardens are well-known for their displays of rhododendrons and azaleas.
Early bird tickets are now available on the Hoveton Hall Estate website.
Adult tickets are £11, over 60s are £9, aged four to 16 are £5 and under fours are free. There are also family tickets available for £30.
Most Read
- 1 Huge Norfolk manor house with secret door in the library for sale for £3.2m
- 2 Ambulance crews won't be sent to certain calls, bosses warn
- 3 From Tesco to B&Q: When are major shops open over the Easter weekend?
- 4 Norfolk pub named one of top 100 places to eat in the UK
- 5 Man jailed for brutal attack on partner after years of coercive control
- 6 Norfolk beaches named among the top 20 in the UK
- 7 More than 10,000 homes affected by halt on development
- 8 Six-year-old stuck in mud to his waist rescued in north Norfolk
- 9 Family supports Zara Tindall at Burnham Market International Horse Trials
- 10 Obituary: Thousands raised after mum dies from ovarian cancer aged 54
The Jubilee Country Fair is taking place on Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, from 10.30am to 5pm.