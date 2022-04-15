News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Country fair to be held at historic estate with regal events planned

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:32 PM April 15, 2022
Head to Hoveton Hall Gardens for an Easter trail. 

After its Easter Egg Hunt, Hoveton Hall is putting on a summertime Country Fair for the Queen's Jubilee - Credit: Hoveton Hall

Aspiring princes and princesses alike are invited to enjoy some regal endeavours at a fair taking place this summer, featuring royal-themed events.

The Jubilee Country Fair at Hoveton Hall near Wroxham is set to start in early June.

The fair is hosting royal-themed activities in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

There will be craft stalls and workshops, falconry, archery, soldier re-enactments, circus workshops, clay pigeon shooting, vintage games, a treasure hunt and more.

The event is dog-friendly and is hosting a dog show on both days for attendees that any dog can take part in.

The hall's gardens are well-known for their displays of rhododendrons and azaleas.

Early bird tickets are now available on the Hoveton Hall Estate website.

Adult tickets are £11, over 60s are £9, aged four to 16 are £5 and under fours are free. There are also family tickets available for £30.

The Jubilee Country Fair is taking place on Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, from 10.30am to 5pm.

