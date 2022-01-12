News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Music festival returning in 2022 after being cancelled three years in a row

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:54 PM January 12, 2022
Houghton Festival is back for 2020 PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Houghton Festival is coming back for 2022. - Credit: Archant

Houghton Festival is set to finally return this summer after it was called off three years in a row.

The electronic dance music festival is making a comeback from Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 14 2022 in the grounds of Houghton Hall, near Fakenham. 

The event was launched in 2017 by DJ Craig Richards, but has only been able to go ahead in its first year and in 2018 so far.

In 2019, it was cancelled due to dangerous weather conditions and then in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

While it was allowed to go ahead in 2021, it was called off due to the 'pingdemic' and challenges of track and trace on staffing.

In a statement on the Houghton Festival website, the organisers announced that tickets are going on sale on Thursday, February 3 at 10am. 

It also said: "This is in fact our sixth year and in those six years just two festivals were fully realised.

"This extraordinary journey has only made us more passionate and determined. The future of Houghton was never in doubt."

Houghton Festival
Fakenham News

