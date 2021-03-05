Houghton Festival to return in 2021 after two years of cancellations

Published: 3:10 PM March 5, 2021

Houghton Festival is set to finally return to the fields of Norfolk this summer after it was cancelled two years in a row due to bad weather and then coronavirus.

The popular electronic dance music festival will once again take place in the stunning grounds of Houghton Hall, between King's Lynn and Fakenham, and is scheduled from Thursday, August 12 until Sunday, August 15.

Its return was announced by Houghton Festival on social media on Friday and promised "the force of three years in one" as it last went ahead in 2018.

In 2019, it was called off just hours before it was due to start because of heavy winds and the organisers were dealt a second blow in 2020 as they were forced to cancel it again due to coronavirus.

Houghton Hall. - Credit: Ian Burt

The event, which has capacity for 10,000 people, was launched in 2017 by DJ Craig Richards and welcomes some of the world's biggest DJs and dance acts to Norfolk.

The line-up will be announced soon and tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 11 at 9am with all the information houghtonfestival.co.uk