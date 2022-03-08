News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk festival named by travel magazine as one of UK's best

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:51 PM March 8, 2022
Houghton Festival is back for 2020 PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Houghton Festival has been named as one of the UK's best. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk festival which features top DJs and producers has been named one of the UK's best.

Houghton Festival returns to the grounds of Houghton Hall, near Fakenham, this summer from Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 14.

It has just been named by Condé Nast Traveller magazine as one of the top 30 UK festivals to visit in 2022.

It is praised for its "glittering selection of DJs and producers supplying underground house, techno, disco and leftfield grooves in a tucked-away forest paradise".

The event was launched in 2017 by DJ Craig Richards, but has only been able to go ahead in its first year and in 2018 so far due to bad weather in 2019 and then Covid in 2020 and 2021.

Latitude Festival across the border in Suffolk also features on the list.

