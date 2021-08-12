'It went crazy' - 1,500 going to Hot Air Balloon Festival at country park

Published: 11:45 AM August 12, 2021

The Hot Air Balloon Festival is launching at Old Buckenham Country Park this weekend. - Credit: Old Buckenham Country Park

Excitement is rising ahead of the first Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend, with the event now sold out.

The festival will take place at Old Buckenham Country Park from Friday, August 13 until Sunday, August 15 and it will feature 10 to 15 balloons.

The gates open at 12pm on Friday and across the three days there will also be live music, children's entertainment, a barbecue and beer festival, street food and a balloon evening glow up.

The event was first announced in late July, after all limits on social contact ended, and since then 1,500 tickets have been sold, which includes day, weekend and camping passes.

Leanne Whitman, campsite manager for Old Buckenham Country Park, said: "The owner of the site has a keen interest in hot air balloons and with the Bristol one cancelled it coincidentally worked in our favour.

"We have sold about 1,500 tickets and made the decision to sell out as it went crazy overnight and we wanted to keep it a fairly intimate event.

"We would like to do it every year if successful."