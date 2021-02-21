Casting opens for leading role in central production at Norfolk festival

Published: 3:08 PM February 21, 2021

The organisers of the Hostry Festival, held primarily at Norwich Cathedral each year, are looking for a lead actor to star in this year's main production. L-R Milly Jupp, who will also star in the show, and artistic director Stash Kirkbride. - Credit: Mark Ivan Benfield

The search is on to cast one of the leading roles in the main production at the Hostry Festival 2021, which is an annual celebration of the arts in Norfolk.

The festival, which is held primarily at Norwich Cathedral, features a jam-packed programme of art, music and theatre each October and this year is extra special as it is the 10th anniversary.

This year's central show will be play Beethoven's 10th, penned by actor Sir Peter Ustinov.

As part of the festival's focus on accessibility, the organisers are opening up casting for the part of Pascal, who is a young composer, and they are looking for someone aged 18 to 25 and of African or Afro-Caribbean heritage to play the part.

It is a voluntary role, so ideal for an amateur or someone starting out, and the the person cast must be able to commit to evening rehearsals during September and October ahead of the show.

Stash Kirkbride, artistic director of the Hostry Festival, said: "The actor cast as Pascal will be working with actors of real calibre and experience, this will be sure to help develop his skill set in a fun, supportive, yet disciplined environment."

Also starring as Pascal's mother is Emily Jupp, who is a professional opera singer and she also owns Milly J Shoes bespoke footwear shop in Norwich.

If you are interested in the role email stashkirkbride@hostryfestival.org and the deadline is April 15.



