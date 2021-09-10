Hostry Festival 2021 launches with talented performers from across Norfolk

Published: 4:49 PM September 10, 2021

Anna Mudeka (left) leader of The African Choir of Norfolk, which performed at the Hostry Festival 2021 launch. - Credit: Richard Howes

A launch event for this year's Hostry Festival, an annual celebration of the arts, was held at Norwich Cathedral with a taster of what to expect.

The Hostry Festival makes a welcome return from October 17 to November 7 for its 10th anniversary.

The Hostry Festival returns to Norwich Cathedral this autumn. - Credit: Richard Howes

Stash Kirkbride, artistic director and co-founder of the festival alongside Peter Barrow, said: "As it is the 10th year we’ve baked an extra special cake with lots of creative Norfolk filling."

The majority of events will take place in the Hostry at Norwich Cathedral and the central production is Beethoven's Tenth, which will be proceeded by a performance by Total Ensemble Theatre Company (October 25-30).

Other signature projects are Paint Out Norwich, an open-air art project, The African Choir of Norfolk (October 22) and the Norfolk Arts Awards (October 23), featuring the EDP's People's Choice categories.

The African Choir were among the performers at the launch event on Monday evening (September 6), who wowed the invited audience with a celebration of their heritage.

Beatrice Williamson performs a poem at the Hostry Festival launch, pictured alongside artistic director Stash Kirkbride. - Credit: Richard Howes

Key speakers guaranteed to be a hit with festival-goers include actresses Stephanie Beacham and Hayley Mills, and actress-turned-author Carol Drinkwater.

Buy tickets and watch the full promotional video at hostryfestival.org