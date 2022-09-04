News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Local artisans to be showcased at makers' market

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:00 PM September 4, 2022
Norfolk artisans will be bringing their crafts and products to the Autumn Makers' Market

A makers' and craft fair is taking over a barn in Horstead at the end of this month.

The Autumn Makers' Market will showcase Norfolk artisans and producers.

The event is being put on by Sarah Claxon of Sarah Cee Designs, who makes earphone pouches, coin purses, bags and more.

Ms Claxon puts on between seven and eight fairs every year and recently organised the Sprowston Summer Fair.

Businesses attending the market include Mama Bakes, Diddly Daisy Crafts, Norfolk Remedies, Kt's Bees and Coastal Lights.

They will be selling everything from glass art, cakes and paper cutting to jewellery, wreaths and macrame.

There will also be a pop-up cafe by caterer Bootyful Brownies, which will be serving hot and cold drinks as well as homemade pastries and bakes.

The Autumn Makers' Market is on at Tithe Barn in Horstead on Saturday, September 24, from 11am to 3pm.

