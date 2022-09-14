News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Christmas market to be held weekly in north Norfolk town

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:31 PM September 14, 2022
Chapel Yard in Holt. Picture: Danielle Booden

Chapel Yard in Holt - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new weekly Christmas market is set to bring some added festive cheer to a north Norfolk town. 

Christmas at Chapel Yard in Holt is a new mini market that will be held every Wednesday, from November 16, in the run-up to the holiday. 

It is being organised by the Wandering Whelk café, also located in Chapel Yard, which hopes to encourage more footfall in the area.

Café manager, Esme Frere-Smith, said: "It’s a way to bring people into our little courtyards space while also supporting the community and other local businesses.

Esme Frere-Smith is the manager at the Wandering Whelk

Esme Frere-Smith is the manager at the Wandering Whelk - Credit: Esme Frere-Smith

"We have the big car park behind but people usually walk straight into town and don’t really notice us. The courtyard is home to a lot of great businesses.

"The reaction to the market has been very positive. It's going to be lovely."

From candles and jewellery to plants and food, there will be space for six to eight stalls, with independent businesses encouraged to sign up. 

Each pitch costs £20 with the money being donated to a different charity each week. 

To sign up for a market pitch visit Wandering Whelk's Instagram page.

