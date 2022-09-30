News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk beach loved by Queen named among England's best

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:05 PM September 30, 2022
Holkham Nature Reserve. Photo: Holkham National Nature Reserve

Holkham has been included on a list of England's best beaches - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk beach has been named among the best in the country.

The Times included Holkham on its list of the 14 best beaches in England.

The beach was described as "a dizzying empty space" with colourful beach huts, pine trees and sand dunes.

It has previously been named one of the UK's most beautiful beaches and best picnic spots.

Holkham is also a place that the Queen had a great fondness for.

Just a few miles from Sandringham, the long-serving monarch would often ride her horse or walk her corgis on the beach.

It was also featured on a scene in the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love, starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes.

Also featured on the Times' list were Porthcurno in Cornwall, St Bees in Cumbria and Formby in Merseyside.






North Norfolk News
Wells-next-the-Sea News

