Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England

Holkham beach has been named one of the best in England. - Credit: Archant

A beach popular with locals and tourists alike on the north Norfolk coast has been named one of the best in England by Lonely Planet.

The popular travel guide has rounded up the nation's top 10 beaches and Holkham features.

It is highlighted as being the "best for dunes" and a place where people can walk over "endless sand".

Beautiful Holkham beach in the sunshine. Picture: Martin Sizeland - Credit: Martin Sizeland

It is reached by a boardwalk from the car park and Lonely Planet said that it looks like somewhere along "America's Atlantic coast" when you arrive.

While at the nature reserve and beach, many also choose to visit Palladian villa Holkham Hall and its expansive grounds, which are just a stone's throw away.

Lonely Planet recommends The Lynx Coastliner bus and Sanders Coaches' Coasthopper if you don't have access to a car.

Just across the border in Suffolk, stunning Southwold also features in the list.