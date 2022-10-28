News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Street food, snow globe and 40 stalls at upcoming Christmas market

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:56 AM October 28, 2022
Simon Blackwell The Khushee Street Food van will be at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival

Khushee Street food will be at the Hingham Christmas Market. - Credit: Khushee Street Food

From a Santa's snow globe to street food, there is loads to see and do at an upcoming Christmas market in Norfolk.

The event will take place at Hingham Sports and Social Club, near Attleborough, on Sunday, December 11 from 10am until 4pm with free entry and parking.

Nudge Boutique will be at the Christmas market. 

Nudge Boutique will be at the Christmas market. - Credit: Nudge Boutique

There will be more than 40 indoor and outdoor gift stalls, selling handmade crafts, cakes and bakes, locally-distilled gin, upcycled furniture and much more. 

There will also be food and drink from Dainty's Kitchen, The Durban Grill, Khushee Street Food, Baby Bean Coffee Co, The Beer Engine and mulled wine will be on offer too. 

The Beer Engine will be at the Hingham market. 

The Beer Engine will be at the Hingham market. - Credit: The Beer Engine

Visitors will be kept entertained with live music and carol singing throughout the day. 

Santa will also be in a snow globe with the chance for children to meet the man himself and receive a gift. 

Street food from The Durban Grill. 

Street food from The Durban Grill. - Credit: The Durban Grill

It has been organised by Tom Matthew who runs Apollo Events and is launching a 1940s festival in Hingham in May 2023. 

Christmas
Days Out Guide
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Susi and Roger Crane, who own the farm which surrounds Oxnead Hall, are among the neighbours objecting

'Brides and grooms not welcome' - Row over weddings at historic home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A man's body has been found in the grounds of the Trinity URC Church off Unthank Road in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Housing Trust Harleston new homes south Norfolk

Locals say huge housing plan could 'kill' Norfolk town

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The three-car crash has closed Brandon High Street

Updated

Car left on its side following three-vehicle crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon