Street food, snow globe and 40 stalls at upcoming Christmas market

From a Santa's snow globe to street food, there is loads to see and do at an upcoming Christmas market in Norfolk.

The event will take place at Hingham Sports and Social Club, near Attleborough, on Sunday, December 11 from 10am until 4pm with free entry and parking.

There will be more than 40 indoor and outdoor gift stalls, selling handmade crafts, cakes and bakes, locally-distilled gin, upcycled furniture and much more.

There will also be food and drink from Dainty's Kitchen, The Durban Grill, Khushee Street Food, Baby Bean Coffee Co, The Beer Engine and mulled wine will be on offer too.

Visitors will be kept entertained with live music and carol singing throughout the day.

Santa will also be in a snow globe with the chance for children to meet the man himself and receive a gift.

It has been organised by Tom Matthew who runs Apollo Events and is launching a 1940s festival in Hingham in May 2023.