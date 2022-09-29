Vintage tractors, 45 stalls and street food at autumn fair this weekend
- Credit: Beer Engine
Vintage tractors, pumpkin carving and seasonal gifts will be on offer at an autumnal fair this weekend.
Families are invited to attend Hingham Autumn Fair at the town's sports and social club, in Watton Road, on Sunday, October 2.
The event, which starts at 10am, will have 45 stalls including themed crafts and gifts for Halloween and Christmas, beers sold from a fire engine, cakes and bakes, and street food vendors.
40 different vintage tractors could also make an appearance, dependent on the weather conditions.
There will also be a pumpkin carving competition with a £50 voucher as the prize for first place. All pumpkins must be submitted by 1pm.
Hingham Autumn Fair is being organised by Apollo Events.
Business owner, Tom Hassey, said: "We are at that time of the year where there's not much going on.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash
- 2 Heavy winds of up to 45mph and heavy rain to hit Norfolk
- 3 Plan for extra 89 homes to ‘slot in’ to town’s expansion
- 4 One man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Norfolk village
- 5 Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash
- 6 Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000
- 7 Gavin and Stacey star visits Norwich M&S
- 8 When will coins and banknotes featuring the King come into circulation?
- 9 ITV's Becky Mantin 'buzzing' at reaction to her new venture
- 10 'I will be forever proud' - Riverside city centre pub changes manager
"There is usually a lull between summer fetes and Christmas markets, so we thought why not organise an autumnal fair."