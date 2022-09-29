News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Vintage tractors, 45 stalls and street food at autumn fair this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:07 PM September 29, 2022
The Beer Engine will be making an appearance at Hingham Autumn Fair this weekend

The Beer Engine will be making an appearance at Hingham Autumn Fair this weekend - Credit: Beer Engine

Vintage tractors, pumpkin carving and seasonal gifts will be on offer at an autumnal fair this weekend. 

Families are invited to attend Hingham Autumn Fair at the town's sports and social club, in Watton Road, on Sunday, October 2.

The event, which starts at 10am, will have 45 stalls including themed crafts and gifts for Halloween and Christmas, beers sold from a fire engine, cakes and bakes, and street food vendors. 

There will be lots of autumnal and seasonal gifts at Hingham Autumn Fair

There will be lots of autumnal and seasonal gifts at Hingham Autumn Fair - Credit: Studio Crafts

40 different vintage tractors could also make an appearance, dependent on the weather conditions. 

There will also be a pumpkin carving competition with a £50 voucher as the prize for first place. All pumpkins must be submitted by 1pm. 

Hingham Autumn Fair is being organised by Apollo Events. 

M&S Sweet Treats will be at Hingham Autumn Fair this weekend

M&S Sweet Treats will be at Hingham Autumn Fair this weekend - Credit: M&S Sweet Treats

Business owner, Tom Hassey, said: "We are at that time of the year where there's not much going on.

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash
  2. 2 Heavy winds of up to 45mph and heavy rain to hit Norfolk
  3. 3 Plan for extra 89 homes to ‘slot in’ to town’s expansion
  1. 4 One man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Norfolk village
  2. 5 Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash
  3. 6 Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000
  4. 7 Gavin and Stacey star visits Norwich M&S
  5. 8 When will coins and banknotes featuring the King come into circulation?
  6. 9 ITV's Becky Mantin 'buzzing' at reaction to her new venture
  7. 10 'I will be forever proud' - Riverside city centre pub changes manager

"There is usually a lull between summer fetes and Christmas markets, so we thought why not organise an autumnal fair."

Wymondham News

Don't Miss

A dad-of-one found three pieces of amber on Pakefield Beach

Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Range is set to open a new store in Neatmarket Retail Park, off Hall Road, in Norwich.

The Range announces opening date of second city store

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man and woman were found unresponsive on Prince of Wales Road

Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Iain Robertson, his wife Candi and their cat Socks were forced to defend themselves from a snake

Man wakes to find 3ft-long SNAKE slithering up his legs in bed

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon