Vintage tractors, 45 stalls and street food at autumn fair this weekend

The Beer Engine will be making an appearance at Hingham Autumn Fair this weekend - Credit: Beer Engine

Vintage tractors, pumpkin carving and seasonal gifts will be on offer at an autumnal fair this weekend.

Families are invited to attend Hingham Autumn Fair at the town's sports and social club, in Watton Road, on Sunday, October 2.

The event, which starts at 10am, will have 45 stalls including themed crafts and gifts for Halloween and Christmas, beers sold from a fire engine, cakes and bakes, and street food vendors.

There will be lots of autumnal and seasonal gifts at Hingham Autumn Fair - Credit: Studio Crafts

40 different vintage tractors could also make an appearance, dependent on the weather conditions.

There will also be a pumpkin carving competition with a £50 voucher as the prize for first place. All pumpkins must be submitted by 1pm.

Hingham Autumn Fair is being organised by Apollo Events.

M&S Sweet Treats will be at Hingham Autumn Fair this weekend - Credit: M&S Sweet Treats

Business owner, Tom Hassey, said: "We are at that time of the year where there's not much going on.

"There is usually a lull between summer fetes and Christmas markets, so we thought why not organise an autumnal fair."