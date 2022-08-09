News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Organisers of Norfolk festival 'gutted' after cancelling due to fire risk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:33 PM August 9, 2022
Reepham Festival 2016. Toploader entertaining the crowd.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Toploader had been due to perform at High Walls Festival. - Credit: Antony Kelly

A new music festival due to take place in west Norfolk this weekend has been cancelled due to "the risk of fire". 

High Walls Festival was scheduled for August 13 and 14 in High House Gardens in Congham, near King's Lynn, with acts including Toploader and Deaf Havana performing.

The cancellation comes as a four-day weather warning for extreme heat is issued by the Met Office for parts of Norfolk from Thursday to Sunday. 

In a statement on social media, High Walls said: "The local authorities and venue have informed us they are incredibly concerned about the risk of fire in our countryside setting with another full week of hot sun ahead. 

It continued "The site itself is surrounded by barley fields and we just feel it would be totally irresponsible."

The spokesman added that the team were "absolutely gutted", but they are hoping to put on some indoor events with many of the acts later in the year. 

