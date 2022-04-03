Hole in one! New adventure golf course launches in popular woodland
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
While it may be too late to gain entry to the upcoming Masters golf tournament, players can try their hand at a new adventure golf course based in Thetford Forest.
The new 18 hole game, located in High Lodge, Thetford, is a forestry themed adventure course which puts players' putting skills to the test.
The attraction, which opened for the first time on Saturday (April 2), has already proven a hit with the forest's visitors.
Chris Auberry, 28, director of High Lodge Adventure Golf, said: "We did our research on High Lodge and knew it was a popular destination for families.
"We thought it would be a good fit for us and go down well with the other activities already at the site."
And after Mr Auberry posted sneak preview photos of the course on social media, hundreds of excited families commented how much they were looking forward to picking up their putters.
For Mr Auberry, it was exactly the reaction he was hoping for.
He added: "We just can't wait to get started now and we're so pleased we got the course completed in time for the Easter holidays.
"We've had a brilliant reaction so far and had so many pre-bookings.
"With the weather improving, we're hoping for a busy start."
Mr Auberry, who is from Wokingham, runs the High Lodge Adventure Golf alongside business partner Jack Robinson but has employed staff to look after the day-to-day running of the course.
High Lodge is operated by Forestry England and offers a range of activities to be enjoyed by the whole family such as Go Ape, Forest Segway and numerous walking and cycling trails.
The golf course costs £5 per person for ages four and over, while children three and under are free with an adult. Customers can pre-book online or just turn up and play.
Its opening times are 10am-6pm on weekends and school/bank holidays and 10am-6pm on Thursdays-Sundays during term time.
To find out more information, click here.