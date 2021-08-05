News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Curtain set to go up on dance performances

person

Nicola Warren

Published: 12:00 AM August 5, 2021   
Two dancers, one leaning back on a chair, one leaping from the table

Didy Veldman’s @ Home - Credit: Chris Nash

Head East, a new regional cultural tourism campaign, celebrates the rich diversity and quality of arts, culture and heritage found right here, on our doorstep. DanceEast is taking part in this new festival. 

It has been a long 17 months since the doors of the Jerwood DanceHouse Theatre were open, but the team at DanceEast are thrilled to finally be inviting audiences back this September, for an exciting programme of live performances. 

The curtain will raise once again with Botis Seva’s BLKDOG, a haunting commentary on surviving adulthood as a childlike artist, followed by critically renowned Didy Veldman’s @ Home, which asks what it means to feel ‘at home’ - especially poignant after a year when it’s all we have known. 

Later in the season the DanceHouse will welcome former DanceEast associate artist Alexander Whitley as he presents Anti-Body, an exploration of the biological form of the human body and the technological drive to transcend it. Continuing this theme, Vicki Bennett will bring her high-tech audio-visual, spatial cinema work, Gone, Gone Beyond as part of Spill Festival. 

Nine dancers on a stage all in various poses

Hofesh Shechter’s renowned apprentice company, Shechter II, will be performing Political Mother Unplugged - Credit: Agathe Poupeney

November sees Hofesh Shechter’s renowned apprentice company, Shechter II, performing Political Mother Unplugged, an iconic masterpiece brought to life with signature tribal movement, extraordinary skill and ferocious honesty. 

Tickets will soon be available for the highly anticipated Christmas show, Pinocchio, by Jasmin Vardimon Company. This classic tale about the puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy is transformed by Vardimon’s theatrical style - combining physical theatre, quirky characterisation, innovative technologies, text and dance, to create a show that the whole family will fall in love with. 

If September seems like an all too distant future, you will be pleased to know that DanceEast is going to be out and about in Christchurch, Chantry, Bourne and Holywells Parks in Ipswich during August, bringing you great dance workshops including everything from hip hop to creative dance. What’s more, you will also be treated to performances from New Adventures, a ground-breaking British dance company, famous for telling stories with a unique theatrical twist. 

DanceEast is so much more than performances – it brings dance to people from all backgrounds, and the team are privileged to see how dance changes lives every day so, head over to the website and see how you can get involved

Stay up to date with new events and follow the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK 

