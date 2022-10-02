News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 haunted places in Norfolk to visit this Halloween

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:30 AM October 2, 2022
Buttercups colour the grass at Binham Priory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk has lots of places where paranormal activity has been reported. Pictured: Binham Priory

Fancy having a paranormal experience to celebrate Halloween this year? Norfolk's rich history has provided lots of old haunts where many claim to have seen the impossible.

Here are five haunted places in Norfolk for you to visit this Halloween.

1. Coltishall Bridge

Black Shuck is said to roam the Norfolk coastline.

One of the Black Shuck's favourite spots is Coltishall Bridge - Credit: Archant Library/Sam Robbins

A favourite haunt of the Black Shuck is Coltishall Bridge.

As big as a calf and black as night with fire-red eyes - he is an omen of death.

Tales of this devil dog date back to the Viking period and there are still said to be sightings of him across the county.

2. Thetford Priory

The ruins of the church at Thetford Priory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ghostly monks are often seen haunting Thetford Priory - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

This 12th-century priory was once the burial site for the earls and dukes of Norfolk.

Throughout history, visitors have claimed to see ghostly monks walking the ruins, descending stairs that aren't there, chanting and clinking keys.

3. Castle Rising

Focus of North Creake for the EDP Norfolk Magazine. Creake Abbey Studios.

Visitors report hearing the howling of a wolf at Castle Rising - Credit: Matthew Usher

The castle was once the 14th-century home of Queen Isabella of England, the She-Wolf who overthrew her husband and reigned on behalf of her son Edward III.

Visitors report hearing her cry with grief for her lover, seeing a shadowy grey figure and even hearing the howling of a wolf.

4. Stiffkey Marshes

Two fishermen were rescued from the marshes between Stiffkey and Wells. Picture: Simon Finlay

Walkers report hearing cries over Stiffkey Marshes - Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers

It is said that a girl named Nancy got lost in the marshes while searching for cockles after the tide turned. 

Villagers searched for her with no luck.

Her body was later found but those walking on the marshes still report hearing her cry out for help on foggy days.

5. Binham Priory

Buttercups colour the grass at Binham Priory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk has lots of places where paranormal activity has been reported. Pictured: Binham Priory

A black-hooded monk is said to haunt this 11th-century Benedictine churchyard at night, emerging from a tunnel once linked to Walsingham.

From the tunnel also comes haunting notes from a violin, played by a man once trapped inside during a storm.

