5 haunted places in Norfolk to visit this Halloween
Fancy having a paranormal experience to celebrate Halloween this year? Norfolk's rich history has provided lots of old haunts where many claim to have seen the impossible.
Here are five haunted places in Norfolk for you to visit this Halloween.
1. Coltishall Bridge
A favourite haunt of the Black Shuck is Coltishall Bridge.
As big as a calf and black as night with fire-red eyes - he is an omen of death.
Tales of this devil dog date back to the Viking period and there are still said to be sightings of him across the county.
2. Thetford Priory
This 12th-century priory was once the burial site for the earls and dukes of Norfolk.
Throughout history, visitors have claimed to see ghostly monks walking the ruins, descending stairs that aren't there, chanting and clinking keys.
3. Castle Rising
The castle was once the 14th-century home of Queen Isabella of England, the She-Wolf who overthrew her husband and reigned on behalf of her son Edward III.
Visitors report hearing her cry with grief for her lover, seeing a shadowy grey figure and even hearing the howling of a wolf.
4. Stiffkey Marshes
It is said that a girl named Nancy got lost in the marshes while searching for cockles after the tide turned.
Villagers searched for her with no luck.
Her body was later found but those walking on the marshes still report hearing her cry out for help on foggy days.
5. Binham Priory
A black-hooded monk is said to haunt this 11th-century Benedictine churchyard at night, emerging from a tunnel once linked to Walsingham.
From the tunnel also comes haunting notes from a violin, played by a man once trapped inside during a storm.