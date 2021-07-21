Happisburgh lighthouse to host first open day for more than a year

Published: 10:18 AM July 21, 2021

One of Norfolk's most famous landmarks will reopen to visitors for the first time since 2019 this weekend.

Happisburgh Lighthouse will be reopening to the public for a series of open days from Sunday, July 25.

The structure is the oldest working lighthouse in East Anglia and the only independently operated lighthouse in the UK.

Built in 1790, the lighthouse was originally one of a pair and is one of the area's most famous landmarks, visible for miles around with its distinctive red-and-white striped tower.

It will be open to the public every Sunday from 10am to 4.30pm for eight weeks from July 25 to September 12.

Visitors will be required to wear facemasks or face shields. Children must be a minimum height of 1.15m to climb the tower and must be able to climb unassisted.

Tours of the lighthouse will take place in groups of 10 and booking is also advised.