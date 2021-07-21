News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Happisburgh lighthouse to host first open day for more than a year

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 10:18 AM July 21, 2021   
Happisburgh Lighthouse is painted in the traditional red and white colours.Picture: Nick Butcher

Happisburgh's famous lighthouse - Credit: Nick Butcher

One of Norfolk's most famous landmarks will reopen to visitors for the first time since 2019 this weekend.

Happisburgh Lighthouse will be reopening to the public for a series of open days from Sunday, July 25.

The structure is the oldest working lighthouse in East Anglia and the only independently operated lighthouse in the UK.

Built in 1790, the lighthouse was originally one of a pair and is one of the area's most famous landmarks, visible for miles around with its distinctive red-and-white striped tower.

It will be open to the public every Sunday from 10am to 4.30pm for eight weeks from July 25 to September 12.

You may also want to watch:

Visitors will be required to wear facemasks or face shields. Children must be a minimum height of 1.15m to climb the tower and must be able to climb unassisted.

Tours of the lighthouse will take place in groups of 10 and booking is also advised.

Most Read

  1. 1 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
  2. 2 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
  3. 3 Roof cut off taxi to release people after A140 crash with lorry
  1. 4 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
  2. 5 7 of the prettiest villages to visit in Norfolk
  3. 6 'Hail the size of broad beans' - Thunderstorms hit parts of Norfolk
  4. 7 Weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of Norfolk
  5. 8 Coastguard and ambulance called to river near Norwich
  6. 9 Great Yarmouth hits record rate of Covid infections
  7. 10 Road to coast remains partially blocked after van overturns
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Major road closed in two places after crashes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
james paget

Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Students and staff at the Mildenhall College were given the chance to see an Army Apache Helicopter

Norfolk Live

RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus