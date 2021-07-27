News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

High octane watersports return to King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:53 PM July 27, 2021   
Action from Saturday at the Hanseatic Ski F1 and F2 Race on the River Ouse in King's Lynn. Photo: Ia

The Hanseatic Watersports Festival could return to King's Lynn if the further lifting of Covid restrictions is confirmed on July 19 - Credit: Ian Burt

Speedboats and high-octane water ski racing, jet skis and offshore power boats return to a historic waterfront this weekend.

People can watch the action from the quaysides of King’s Lynn as the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2021 takes place on the Great Ouse..

The free event will see the return of Formula 1, 2 and 3 water-ski racing, along with jet skiers and demonstrations on the water on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

Action from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Action from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Tom Lumley, from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports committee, said: “We tried for many years to put this event on and when the borough council agreed to let us go ahead we were ecstatic.

"Since its conception we have invested a lot of time and effort into this event and it has truly paid off. I would like to thank all the sponsors, especially the borough council and Peter Carter Haulage for their support."

You may also want to watch:

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for business, culture and heritage,, said: “This is a fantastic event to watch from the South Quay. It has grown in stature each year and is now ranking as one of the best venues in the UK and Europe.

Action from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Action from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

"This year the event has been opened up to include a wider variety of water-based activities that create an impressive spectacle for people to enjoy from the quayside. Visitors from around the world will be coming to see this race, and we’re proud of what our wonderful town has to offer them.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'
  2. 2 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
  3. 3 Inquest hears sister of Hannah Witheridge died while pregnant
  1. 4 'They're blaming me' - Social housing tenant angry over state of flat
  2. 5 Family demands answers after 91-year-old dies weighing four stone
  3. 6 Police called to troublespot Norwich hotel 324 times in two years
  4. 7 More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place
  5. 8 Met office issue weather warnings for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk
  6. 9 Man 'helping police with inquiries' in search for missing woman
  7. 10 'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship

The event is supported by Adrian Flux, Barrus, West Norfolk council, British Water Ski and Wakeboard, Brown and Co, Carter Haulage, GB Watersports, Minuteman Press, Rollins Electrical and Studio 20a.

There will also be fun family activities happening on the quayside across both days. The races will start at 10.30am each day through until 3.30pm with live music and a firework display on the Saturday afternoon. 


King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Antingham Lodge in Norfolk

Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Flooding incidents after heavy rainfall. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk Weather

Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Gallery

Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus