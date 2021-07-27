High octane watersports return to King's Lynn

Published: 1:53 PM July 27, 2021

The Hanseatic Watersports Festival could return to King's Lynn if the further lifting of Covid restrictions is confirmed on July 19 - Credit: Ian Burt

Speedboats and high-octane water ski racing, jet skis and offshore power boats return to a historic waterfront this weekend.

People can watch the action from the quaysides of King’s Lynn as the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports 2021 takes place on the Great Ouse..

The free event will see the return of Formula 1, 2 and 3 water-ski racing, along with jet skiers and demonstrations on the water on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

Action from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Tom Lumley, from the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports committee, said: “We tried for many years to put this event on and when the borough council agreed to let us go ahead we were ecstatic.

"Since its conception we have invested a lot of time and effort into this event and it has truly paid off. I would like to thank all the sponsors, especially the borough council and Peter Carter Haulage for their support."

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for business, culture and heritage,, said: “This is a fantastic event to watch from the South Quay. It has grown in stature each year and is now ranking as one of the best venues in the UK and Europe.

Action from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

"This year the event has been opened up to include a wider variety of water-based activities that create an impressive spectacle for people to enjoy from the quayside. Visitors from around the world will be coming to see this race, and we’re proud of what our wonderful town has to offer them.”

The event is supported by Adrian Flux, Barrus, West Norfolk council, British Water Ski and Wakeboard, Brown and Co, Carter Haulage, GB Watersports, Minuteman Press, Rollins Electrical and Studio 20a.

There will also be fun family activities happening on the quayside across both days. The races will start at 10.30am each day through until 3.30pm with live music and a firework display on the Saturday afternoon.



