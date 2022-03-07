6 guided tours of Norwich and the Broads running for English Tourism Week

Paul Dickson Tours are running throughout English Tourism Week across Norwich, pictured at Erpingham Gate. - Credit: Daniel Wildey

To mark English Tourism Week, running from March 18 to 27, Paul Dickson Tours is offering a series of different guided tours in Norwich and the Broads.

The programme includes a new Pastons in Norwich tour, which celebrates the life and times of the 15th century letter writers.

1. Norwich, The City of Stories

When: Friday, March 18, 10am

Price: £10

Norwich is a UNESCO City of Literature. Celebrate the writers who have lived in the city and those who have written about Norwich on this walking tour, which starts outside The Forum and ends at the Maids Head Hotel with a cup of tea or coffee.

Listen to readings and hear stories about writers from Julian of Norwich to Parson Woodforde, Amelia Opie, Harriet Martineau, Anna Sewell, JB Priestley, Ian McEwan and more.

Fairhaven Garden and the Cathedral of the Broads tour. - Credit: Paul Dickson

2. Fairhaven Garden and the Cathedral of the Broads

When: Tuesday, March 22 at 9.30am

Price: £18

A half-day guided tour exploring part of Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, the village of Ranworth and surrounding countryside, including St Helen’s Church, known as ‘the Cathedral of the Broads’. St Helen's Church dates from the 14th century.

There is also the opportunity to climb the church tower and enjoy fabulous views of the Broads landscape. Ticket includes a drink and cake at Fairhaven and a donation to St Helen's Church.

English Tourism Week returns this month. - Credit: Visit England

3. The Pastons in Norwich

When: Wednesday, March 23, 10am

Price: £7.50

This two-hour guided tour follows in the footprints of the letter writing 15th century Pastons.

Discover the story of the Pastons, exploring 15th century Norwich and hear readings from their famous letters, the earliest and largest collection of documents detailing everyday lives.

The tour starts outside St Andrews Hall and finishes above Norwich Market.

Explore Norwich Cathedral on Paul Dickson's city tours. - Credit: Daniel Wildey

4. Norwich, an Introduction

Where: Thursday, March 24, 10am

Price: £7.50

Discover more than 1,000 years of Norwich’s history on this tour starting at The Forum and finishing outside Norwich Cathedral.

Explore the ancient Cathedral Quarter and find out about the city’s historic woollen cloth and shoe making industries.

Hear stories of Norwich Castle, the Royal Arcade, Norwich Market, the 15th century Guildhall, City Hall and Jarrold’s department store.

The historic pub tour of Norwich group outside The Maids Head Hotel. - Credit: Paul Dickson

5. Historic Pubs of Norwich

When: March 25, 10.30am

Price: £9

Get a taste for the history of Norwich pubs on this guided walking tour.

The tour starts outside the Maids Head Hotel in Tombland and finishes back at the hotel with a half pint of beer.

See where Ralph McTell had his first professional gig and Paul Simon sang solo.

Explore where Monsieur du Pain entertained drinkers by dipping his feet in boiling lead, visit Alan Partridge’s favourite Norfolk bar and discover where 18th century diarist Parson Woodforde used to drink.

The Black History tour of Norwich run by Paul Dickson. - Credit: Paul Dickson

6. Norwich, A Black History

When: Saturday, March 26, 10am

Price: £7.50

This tour celebrates the diverse contribution of black people to the history of Norwich and Norfolk, from street traders in the 18th and 19th centuries to Pablo Fanque, the UK's first black circus impresario and the American servicemen who brought rhythm and blues and soul music to the city.

The tour also looks at slavery – those involved in the slave trade and the abolitionists from Norfolk like Thomas Fowell Buxton, Amelia Opie and Harriet Martineau.

It also explores the work of 19th century Norfolk boxing hero Jem Mace with black boxers.

For more information and to book tickets go to pauldicksontours.co.uk, email paul@pauldicksontours.co.uk or call 07801 1003737.