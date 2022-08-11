How to see the last supermoon of the year this weekend

This month's full moon is the fourth and final supermoon of the year - Credit: Neil James

Are you ready for the final supermoon of the year?

Here is everything you need to know about the Sturgeon supermoon on Friday, August 12.

What is a supermoon?

Tonight brings the fourth supermoon of 2022, with the last one taking place in July.

Supermoons are a combination of a lunar perigee (when the moon is closest to the earth) and a full moon.

They can appear about 7pc bigger and 15pc brighter than normal full moons.

This month's full moon will be the last supermoon of the year.

It will also take on an orange hue.

How to see the supermoon?

The moon is due to rise at 8.54pm tonight, August 11, and is then due to set at 5.23pm on August 12.

It will appear best at 1.36am.

The Strawberry Supermoon shining over St Albans Cathedral in June - Credit: Tom Shepheard Photography

Spectators won't need anything other than themselves to enjoy the supermoon, though binoculars may help.

It will appear the largest near the horizon due to the moon illusion.

Don't fret if you miss the full moon on the day, as it will remain large for the rest of the week.

August's moon

August's full moon is called the Sturgeon Moon.

This moon, which is linked to the end of summer and the start of the harvest, gets its name from the fish readily caught during this part of the summer.

Other names for the August full moon are the Green Corn Moon, the Red Moon and the Grain Moon.

The next stages of this month's moon will be the last quarter on Friday, August 19 and a new moon on Saturday, August 27.

