How to see the biggest supermoon of the year next week

July's supermoon will be the biggest of the year. Last month's supermoon over St Albans - Credit: Tom Shepheard Photography

Will you be going out to see the biggest supermoon of the year?

Here is everything you need to know about the Buck supermoon on Wednesday, July 13.

What is a supermoon?

Next week brings the third supermoon of 2022, with the last one taking place in June.

Supermoons are a combination of a lunar perigee (when the moon is closest to the earth) and a full moon.

They can appear about 7pc bigger and 15pc brighter than normal full moons.

This month's full moon will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year due to being lower in the sky.

It will also take on an orange hue.

How to see the supermoon?

The moon is due to rise in the east at 7.38pm on July 13 just nine hours after lunar perigee.

It is then due to set in the west at 7.21am on July 14.

Spectators won't need anything other than themselves to enjoy the supermoon, though binoculars may give a good close-up look.

It will appear the largest near the horizon.

Don't fret if you miss the full moon on the day. It will remain large for the rest of the week.

July's moon

July's full moon is called the Buck Moon.

This moon gets its name from the male deer whose antlers are in full growth mode at this time.

Other names for the July full moon are the Thunder Moon and the Berry Moon

The next stages of this month's moon will be the last quarter on July 20 and a new moon on July 28.

If you get a photo of the supermoon, we'd love to see it. Send your pictures to grace.piercy@archant.co.uk.