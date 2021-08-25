Published: 4:53 PM August 25, 2021

Grime's Graves, the only Neolithic flint mine open to visitors in Britain. - Credit: Darren Staples/English Heritage

The only Neolithic flint mine open to visitors in Britain has reopened after almost two years.

Closed since 2019, Grimes Graves was the first archaeological site in the United Kingdom to be recognised as a Neolithic flint mine.

English Heritage have installed a new staircase to the pits which allows visitors to descend nine metres into one of the mine shafts.

The new entrance also allows under-10s into the mines for the first time.

The grassy landscape of Grime's Graves, the only Neolithic flint mine open to visitors in Britain. - Credit: Darren Staples/English Heritage

Rob Pyatt, site manager of the Grimes Graves, said: “Everyone at English Heritage is so excited that once again visitors can explore this fascinating and historically important site, following such a long closure.

“It’s also really exciting to know that a younger demographic will be able to experience the pits, not only for families visiting but for our school visitors too.”

The historic site is open from Friday to Sunday every week.