Halloween 2022: Spooktacular Great Yarmouth Circus is full of tricks and treats

It’s a frighteningly good show guaranteed to keep the spirits high – and the reason why I haven’t been employed to write the show’s gags is now horribly evident.

The Hippodrome has been transported to Mexico during the famous Day of the Dead annual festival and hosts Jack Jay and Johnny Mac (co-writers of the show) have learned their lessons from the previous eight Halloweens.

Witch Doctor Juan Roberto (James Franklin) at the Hippodrome 2022 Spooktacular - Credit: david@streetview-marketing.co.uk

Jack is looking forward to a few days of sun, sea, sand and spook-free fun but he’s not banked on holiday companion Johnny becoming the top target as a human sacrifice for witch doctor Juan Roberto (played with villainous glee by James Franklin).

This is the second year that the Spooktacular has been staged in the round to both sides of the auditorium and the house was filled to the rafters: all the better for cheering, booing and singing along.

Aerial artist Sarah Macaggi at The Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus's Halloween Spooktacular 2022 - Credit: david@streetview-marketing.co.uk

The set is stunning: sugar skulls and Aztec temples, cacti and ancient stones and there’s a clever addition to the ceiling which offers an extra surface for the wonderful lighting effects from Ben Jay which transforms this Edwardian fun house into an eerie delight.

It’s a fantastic backdrop for an array of acts including multi-talented Duo Solare, Sara Macaggi and Mattia Satori, from Spain and Italy, contortionist Senayt Assefa from Ethiopia, fire artist Rebecca Foyle and homegrown talent The Estelle Clifton Dancers.

Magician Sean Alexander at the Hippodrome 2022 Spooktacular - Credit: david@streetview-marketing.co.uk

Additionally, there’s The Confusionist Sean Alexander, who shot to fame with a performance on Britain’s Got Talent, who brings a magical twist to this year’s Halloween show with a host of illusions.

As a huge fan of stage illusions – the seemingly impossible feats carried out before your eyes involving glass boxes, spikes, fire and great peril – I was in my element.

My husband kept asking me how the tricks worked, but I told him a magician never reveals their secrets, which was code for “I haven’t got a clue”.

Contortionist Senayt Assefa at the Hippodrome's 2022 Halloween Spooktacular - Credit: david@streetview-marketing.co.uk

The magic was also echoed in the other acts, Senayt’s mesmerising contortion into seemingly impossible positions and spaces, Rebecca’s control over fire that was so fearsome you could feel the heat from the audience, Sara and Mattia’s wonderful aerial skills which saw them tumble through the air on silks.

The Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus's Halloween Spooktacular 2022's spectacular finale - Credit: david@streetview-marketing.co.uk

In between acts, The Estelle Clifton Dancers provided chillingly good routines, including a lovely set piece which included Jack, Johnny and James throwing some impressive moves: a little flavour of Strictly at the Hippodrome!

On the subject of the hosts, our intrepid pair were pitted against the professionally dastardly James Franklin (my favourite Hippodrome baddie) who plotted to scupper their holiday fun by offering one of them as a sacrifice to a vengeful Sun God.

As ever, the chemistry, timing and gags are all on point and for those of us waiting to hear The 12 Days of Halloween being sung at the speed of light, we were not disappointed - let’s put it this way, it wasn’t only the bats that were flying.

The Estelle Clifton Dancers at the Hippodrome's 2022 Halloween Spooktacular in Great Yarmouth - Credit: david@streetview-marketing.co.uk

It’s a fast-moving, fun and beautifully-produced show without a moment when one of your senses isn’t working overtime to keep up with what’s going on in front of your eyes. Tricks and treats guaranteed in a Halloween show that everyone in the family will love.

* The Halloween Spooktacular is at The Hippodrome Circus until October 31, visit https://hippodromecircus.com for dates and times or call the box office, 01493 844172.