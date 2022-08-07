News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Visit Norfolk sunflower maze in shape of a bumblebee this summer

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:00 PM August 7, 2022
Grange Farm, in Hockwold, has opened its sunflower field to families

You can tuck into a pizza while watching the sunset over a sunflower maze at a farm in Norfolk this month.

Grange Farm in Hockwold, near Thetford, is awash with yellow as its sunflowers have come into full bloom and visitors are invited to take a look for themselves. 

The field has been designed with a maze in the shape of a bumblebee and families can even take home their own sunflowers for 50p per stem. 

Grange Farm, in Hockwold, has opened its sunflower field to families

It is open daily from 10am until 7pm, but Georgie Young, wife of farmer Tim Young, said its best to get your visit in soon with the flowers only set to last for another two to three weeks.

On Tuesdays from 5pm, visitors can also enjoy pizzas from the pop-up food caterer Shefs, while also watching the sunset on a bank overlooking the sunflower field. 

Mrs Young, 35, said: "It's free to walk around.

Grange Farm, in Hockwold, has opened its sunflower field to families

"We appreciate everyone is struggling at the minute, so it's a nice activity for families.

"We are hoping to be open for the next three weeks. 

"But with the weather being so bonkers the flowers bloomed two weeks earlier than expected. 

"It's better to come soon rather than later because we don’t know how long they will last for." 


