Street food, live music and fireworks planned for Diss Jubilee celebrations

A big celebration is planned in Diss for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee with street food, live music and fireworks - Credit: Archant

The town of Diss is gearing up for a big celebration to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

On June 2 an evening of live music, street food, fireworks and a beacon-lighting ceremony will be held at Diss Park.

The Glow in the Park event starts at 4pm and will bring together the local community to celebrate the landmark occasion.

Town councillor Jim Welch said: "Glow in the Park will see the town of Diss get together to enjoy the extra bank holiday to honour The Queen's 70 years on the throne.

"The event kicks off with a music and light event followed by performances by local groups the Foreign Locals and Swerve World.

"We will then have a sound and light show by Spark and children will lead a lantern parade before the lighting of the 'beacon of hope' to honour The Queen.

"The night will be capped off with a spectacular fireworks display on the mere."



