Spooky sights await aboard the ghost train this Halloween

If you are looking for scares and thrills then a ride on a steam-powered ghost train could be just the ticket.

Bressingham Steam and Gardens is running its popular Halloween experience once again on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29.

The annual event will take passengers through the Waveney Valley on the Fen Railway with lots of ghoulish fun along the way.

Keep your eyes peeled for parades of pumpkin people and ghostly gallopers in the moonlight.

The first train will leave the station as soon as it is dark at about 6pm and will keep running throughout the evening until about 8.30pm.

Food and drink can be found at the on-site cafe where you'll find treats and hot chocolates, and there will also be a barbeque to enjoy too.

Tickets are £7.50 for children and £8 for adults and can be booked through its website.