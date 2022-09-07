Halloween ghost story night with 'blood punch' heading to railway station 

The Real Ghosts of Norfolk is coming to Aylsham Station this Halloween. - Credit: Steve Halls

You are in for a frightfully good evening this Halloween as a ghost story event is coming to a heritage railway station.

The Real Ghosts of Norfolk takes place on Monday, October 31 at Aylsham Station from 7pm until 9.30pm.

Suitable for over 16s, the evening will be led by local vampire hunter and paranormal investigator Abraham Van Horning.

He will tell visitors of the spooky happenings over the years in Norfolk.

Tickets cost £20 per person and include a chilli jacket potato with a side salad and non-alcoholic blood punch too.

No train travel is included in this experience, with tickets on sale on the Bure Valley Railway website.

Children travel free on the Bure Valley Railway over October half-term. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

Over the half-term holiday, from Saturday, October 22 until Sunday, October 30, up to two children aged 0 to 15 travel free with a paying adult on the steam train, which runs between Aylsham and Wroxham.

Andrew Barnes, managing director, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families for an exciting nine-mile trip through the Norfolk countryside this half term.

"It’s been wonderful to see so many visitors travelling with us this year.”