Gavin and Stacey star spotted at Great Yarmouth Comic Con

Gallery

Published: 4:03 PM August 15, 2021

Stars from Gavin and Stacey and EastEnders appeared at this year's Comic Con event in Great Yarmouth and a famous face amongst them was Larry Lamb.

Mr Lamb is best known for playing Michael Shipman in the hit BBC comedy series Gavin and Stacey.

Larry Lamb with the locals at this year's Great Yarmouth Comic Con. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

He also starred as the notorious Archie Mitchell in BBC's EastEnders.

The Great Yarmouth Comic Con event took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Craig Fairbrass, who acted in Cliffhanger, the Rise of the Footsoldier and Eastenders, at this year's Great Yarmouth Comic Con. - Credit: Jess Coppins

It has come as welcome news for organisers of the event, who were forced to cancel last year because of Covid.

Joshua Shea, who starred in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Craig Fairbrass, who starred in Rise of the Footsoldier, EastEnders and Cliffhanger was also seen as well as Josh Herdman (Harry Potter), Martin Ballantyne (Batman, The Golden Compass) and Joshua Shea (Fantastic Beasts).

Josh Herdman, who played Gregory Goyle in the Harry Potter film series. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

The special guests were there on both days and there were Q&As, with an extra charge for autographs and professional photos, alongside stalls, interactive activities and professional cosplayers.

Yarmouth Comic Con 2021. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Star Wars figures at the Yarmouth Comic Con 2021. - Credit: Jess Coppins

A piece from Cars: The Movie at Yarmouth Comic Con 2021. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

People at the Yarmouth Comic Con 2021. - Credit: Jessica Coppins



