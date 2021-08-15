News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Gallery

Gavin and Stacey star spotted at Great Yarmouth Comic Con

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:03 PM August 15, 2021   
larry lamb

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb at Yarmouth Comic Con. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Stars from Gavin and Stacey and EastEnders appeared at this year's Comic Con event in Great Yarmouth and a famous face amongst them was Larry Lamb.

Mr Lamb is best known for playing Michael Shipman in the hit BBC comedy series Gavin and Stacey.

yarmouth comic con

Larry Lamb with the locals at this year's Great Yarmouth Comic Con. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

He also starred as the notorious Archie Mitchell in BBC's EastEnders.

The Great Yarmouth Comic Con event took place on Saturday and Sunday. 

craig fairbrass

Craig Fairbrass, who acted in Cliffhanger, the Rise of the Footsoldier and Eastenders, at this year's Great Yarmouth Comic Con. - Credit: Jess Coppins

It has come as welcome news for organisers of the event, who were forced to cancel last year because of Covid.

joshua shea

Joshua Shea, who starred in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Credit: Jessica Coppins

You may also want to watch:

Craig Fairbrass, who starred in Rise of the Footsoldier, EastEnders and Cliffhanger was also seen as well as Josh Herdman (Harry Potter), Martin Ballantyne (Batman, The Golden Compass) and Joshua Shea (Fantastic Beasts).

josh herdman

Josh Herdman, who played Gregory Goyle in the Harry Potter film series. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

The special guests were there on both days and there were Q&As, with an extra charge for autographs and professional photos, alongside stalls, interactive activities and professional cosplayers.

yarmouth comic con 2021

Yarmouth Comic Con 2021. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

yarmouth comic con 2021

Star Wars figures at the Yarmouth Comic Con 2021. - Credit: Jess Coppins

cars the movie

A piece from Cars: The Movie at Yarmouth Comic Con 2021. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

yarmouth comic con 2021

People at the Yarmouth Comic Con 2021. - Credit: Jessica Coppins


Most Read

  1. 1 'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action
  2. 2 Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach
  3. 3 Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced
  1. 4 Banksy praised for shining light on housing issues
  2. 5 Dramatic bodycam footage shows moment police took down gunman
  3. 6 'Forgotten' Norfolk broad could be re-flooded and restored
  4. 7 Pictures show protection put up around defaced Banksy artwork
  5. 8 Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk
  6. 9 Calling all trainspotters - this rare locomotive is heading to Norfolk
  7. 10 Questions over Pontins development after three firms fail in nine months
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A film crew has been filming near the lighthouse in Happisburgh.

Norfolk Live

Film crew told to leave clifftop car park

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Niall (left) and his son Gary are facing sleeping rough come August 20

Homelessness

Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A map created by Climate Central, which shows which areas of Norfolk are likely to be below the annual flood level by 2030.

Striking map predicts how rising sea levels will impact Norfolk

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
morston hall

7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus