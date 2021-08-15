Gallery
Gavin and Stacey star spotted at Great Yarmouth Comic Con
- Credit: Jessica Coppins
Stars from Gavin and Stacey and EastEnders appeared at this year's Comic Con event in Great Yarmouth and a famous face amongst them was Larry Lamb.
Mr Lamb is best known for playing Michael Shipman in the hit BBC comedy series Gavin and Stacey.
He also starred as the notorious Archie Mitchell in BBC's EastEnders.
The Great Yarmouth Comic Con event took place on Saturday and Sunday.
It has come as welcome news for organisers of the event, who were forced to cancel last year because of Covid.
You may also want to watch:
Craig Fairbrass, who starred in Rise of the Footsoldier, EastEnders and Cliffhanger was also seen as well as Josh Herdman (Harry Potter), Martin Ballantyne (Batman, The Golden Compass) and Joshua Shea (Fantastic Beasts).
The special guests were there on both days and there were Q&As, with an extra charge for autographs and professional photos, alongside stalls, interactive activities and professional cosplayers.
