Garden fair being held at north Norfolk estate

A garden fair is coming to Holkham this month with plants, decorations, crafts and more - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A north Norfolk estate is hosting a garden fair to inspire those with green fingers.

Holkham Hall's Garden and Outdoor Living Fair is taking place in the walled garden of the estate on Saturday, September 24.

The event will have stallholders selling plants, garden decorations, crafts and more.

Plants for sale will include perennials, carnivorous species, rare plants, pollinators, ferns and grasses.

There will also be a number of exhibitors at the fair selling their wares including handmade baskets, outdoor stoves, honey, ceramics and stoneware.

The estate's gardeners will be giving talks and tours, which include the restored vinery.

Children can play in the gardening and activity zone and there will also be refreshments available.

The Garden and Outdoor Living Fair runs from 10am to 4pm.

Tickets are £5.50 for adults and £2.50 for children, which can be booked on the Holkham Hall website.