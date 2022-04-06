News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Gabrielle among new names added to line-up for new Norfolk festival

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:57 AM April 6, 2022
Gabrielle has been added to the Wide Skies and Butterflies festival line-up. 

Gabrielle has been added to the Wide Skies and Butterflies festival line-up. - Credit: Supplied by Wide Skies and Butterflies

From chart-topping singer Gabrielle to a whole host of local bands, new names have been added to the Wide Skies and Butterflies line-up.

The new festival will take place at the privately-owned Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, from Friday, August 5 until Sunday, August 7, 2022. 

The line-up for Wide Skies and Butterflies (new names in green).

The line-up for Wide Skies and Butterflies (new names in green). - Credit: Wide Skies and Butterflies

It will be a mix of live music, late night DJs, drag artists, comedians and speakers, with headliners The Vaccines, Hot Chip and James. 

The new names are Gabrielle, with famous for hits such as Dreams, Rise and Out of Reach and local acts and bands including Felix Simpson and Youth Killed It.

Sam Booker, festival director, said: "We've had an amazing reaction to our headliners and we're thrilled to be able to now add to these with some really exciting new acts and local bands. 

New music festival Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate.

New music festival Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate, pictured (L-R) are the team: Abbie Panks, Lord Tom Raynham, Gilly the dog, Samira Williams, Sam Booker and Tom Branston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"For a new festival we feel really privileged to have been able to secure such a variety and depth of talent.  

"We can't wait to welcome everyone to Raynham Estate in August!"

Buy tickets at wideskiesfestival.co.uk

Music
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Security guard Gary Middleton was among those who met John Travolta at Morrisons supermarket in Fakenham, Norfolk. 

John Travolta meets staff and shoppers at a Norfolk Morrisons

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Salter with film star John Travolta, who dined at the Romany Rye, the Wetherspoon in Dereham, Norfolk.

John Travolta enjoys night in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The abandoned industrial units at Norwich Airport. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Airport industrial estate to be sold for millions of pounds

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Hollywood superstar John Travolta was spotted in Morrisons in Fakenham. 

Norfolk Live News

From Morrisons to Wetherspoon: Why is John Travolta in Norfolk?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon