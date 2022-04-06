Gabrielle among new names added to line-up for new Norfolk festival

Gabrielle has been added to the Wide Skies and Butterflies festival line-up. - Credit: Supplied by Wide Skies and Butterflies

From chart-topping singer Gabrielle to a whole host of local bands, new names have been added to the Wide Skies and Butterflies line-up.

The new festival will take place at the privately-owned Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, from Friday, August 5 until Sunday, August 7, 2022.

The line-up for Wide Skies and Butterflies (new names in green). - Credit: Wide Skies and Butterflies

It will be a mix of live music, late night DJs, drag artists, comedians and speakers, with headliners The Vaccines, Hot Chip and James.

The new names are Gabrielle, with famous for hits such as Dreams, Rise and Out of Reach and local acts and bands including Felix Simpson and Youth Killed It.

Sam Booker, festival director, said: "We've had an amazing reaction to our headliners and we're thrilled to be able to now add to these with some really exciting new acts and local bands.

New music festival Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate, pictured (L-R) are the team: Abbie Panks, Lord Tom Raynham, Gilly the dog, Samira Williams, Sam Booker and Tom Branston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"For a new festival we feel really privileged to have been able to secure such a variety and depth of talent.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone to Raynham Estate in August!"

Buy tickets at wideskiesfestival.co.uk