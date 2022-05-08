News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

7 fun baby groups to go to in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:00 AM May 8, 2022
Here are seven places you can take your baby to in Norfolk

Here are seven fun baby groups to go to in Norfolk - Credit: Baby Sensory North Norfolk

Baby groups are a great opportunity for children to learn and develop new skills while meeting other babies.

For parents, baby groups allow the chance to watch your child thrive in a different environment and explore different things.

Here are seven fun baby groups to consider attending in Norfolk.


1. Gymboree Play & Music

Where: Notcutts Garden Centre, Daniels Road, Norwich, NR4 6QP

When: Various

Gymboree Play & Music Norwich offers sensory classes for babies as well as its renowned Play & Learn classes for little ones on the move.

Most Read

  1. 1 Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast to pass over Norfolk
  2. 2 When you can visit Banham Zoo for just a fiver
  3. 3 Residents 'livid' over spate of nighttime vandalism to cars
  1. 4 11 dogs looking for new homes in Norfolk
  2. 5 Seven Norfolk restaurants and cafés nominated for national award
  3. 6 Man thanks teens who helped him home after serious fall
  4. 7 City fight 'like something out of the Jerry Springer show'
  5. 8 Going green: The new vegan food hut making waves on the coast
  6. 9 7 of the quirkiest places to eat in Norwich
  7. 10 Huge £3.5m manor house is for sale after a 15-year renovation

The award-winning class also offers birthday parties and is available for all babies and toddlers under five years old. 


Hartbeeps offer interactive and fun classes for babies

Hartbeeps offer interactive and fun classes for babies - Credit: Hartbeeps

2. Hartbeeps

Where: Cringleford, Norwich, Taverham

When: Various

Hartbeeps offers immersive sensory music classes for little ones with big imaginations.

The classes use movement, dance, storytelling, puppets, props and lighting effects to bring original, creative and interactive objects to life.


3. Brancaster Parent & Toddler

Where: Brancaster Village Hall, Main Road, Brancaster, King's Lynn, PE31 8AA

When: Tuesdays, 9.30am-11.30am

Parents and babies are free to turn up without booking and have free roam play sessions with a range of different toys, books, puzzles and trikes.

At £2 a session, there are healthy snacks available such as grapes, raisins, toast and banana provided for the children.


File photo dated 05/02/16 of an eight month old baby boy playing with an activity table. Around two-

The group offers drinks and snacks for the children as part of the session. - Credit: PA

4. Banham Toddler Group

Where: Banham Community Centre, Kenninghall Road, Banham, NR16 2HB

When: Mondays,10am-12pm

With a range of baby toys, crafty activities and songs, Banham Toddler Group is a place for babies and toddlers to make new friends.

The group offers drinks and snacks for the children as part of the session.


5. Worstead Parent Toddler & Baby Group

Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Ruin Road, Worstead

When: Fridays, 10am-12pm

The group offers craft activities for each session and provides food and drink as part of its classes.

Each session is priced at £2 per child but it is an extra 50p for each additional child.


6. Cantley Tots Stay & Play

Where: Cantley Village Hall, NR13 3JG

When: Thursdays, 9am-11am

With a wide range of toys, arts and crafts and a messy play table for children, classes offer something for everyone.

Admission is £2 per session but newcomers receive their first session free. Adults can also get unlimited hot drinks and babies and toddlers are offered healthy snacks.


All classes offer an educational, interactive and development programme to help babies learn and develop important skills

All classes offer an educational, interactive and development programme to help babies learn and develop important skills - Credit: Baby Sensory North Norfolk

7. Baby Sensory North Norfolk

Where: Wood Norton, Cawston, North Walsham, Norwich, King's Lynn

When: Various

Designed for babies from birth to 13 months, all classes offer an educational, interactive and development programme to help babies learn and develop important skills.

Founder Dr Lin Day developed the programme to help support and guide parents through a child's development during the first year of life.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Smoke is seen billowing from the blaze in Clenchwarton

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Dozens of firefighters tackling blaze near King's Lynn

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk's 10 most wanted, may 2022

Norfolk Live News

The 5 most wanted men in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Detail of Police officers

Driver of crashed Audi found 'hugely' over the limit for two drugs

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon
Tristam Abbs, Poppy Abbs, and the land they want to build on in Longham

Breckland Council

Family's 'forever home' cannot be built due to development halt

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon