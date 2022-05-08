7 fun baby groups to go to in Norfolk

Here are seven fun baby groups to go to in Norfolk - Credit: Baby Sensory North Norfolk

Baby groups are a great opportunity for children to learn and develop new skills while meeting other babies.

For parents, baby groups allow the chance to watch your child thrive in a different environment and explore different things.

Here are seven fun baby groups to consider attending in Norfolk.





1. Gymboree Play & Music

Where: Notcutts Garden Centre, Daniels Road, Norwich, NR4 6QP

When: Various

Gymboree Play & Music Norwich offers sensory classes for babies as well as its renowned Play & Learn classes for little ones on the move.

The award-winning class also offers birthday parties and is available for all babies and toddlers under five years old.





Hartbeeps offer interactive and fun classes for babies - Credit: Hartbeeps

2. Hartbeeps

Where: Cringleford, Norwich, Taverham

When: Various

Hartbeeps offers immersive sensory music classes for little ones with big imaginations.

The classes use movement, dance, storytelling, puppets, props and lighting effects to bring original, creative and interactive objects to life.





3. Brancaster Parent & Toddler

Where: Brancaster Village Hall, Main Road, Brancaster, King's Lynn, PE31 8AA

When: Tuesdays, 9.30am-11.30am

Parents and babies are free to turn up without booking and have free roam play sessions with a range of different toys, books, puzzles and trikes.

At £2 a session, there are healthy snacks available such as grapes, raisins, toast and banana provided for the children.





The group offers drinks and snacks for the children as part of the session. - Credit: PA

4. Banham Toddler Group

Where: Banham Community Centre, Kenninghall Road, Banham, NR16 2HB

When: Mondays,10am-12pm

With a range of baby toys, crafty activities and songs, Banham Toddler Group is a place for babies and toddlers to make new friends.

The group offers drinks and snacks for the children as part of the session.





5. Worstead Parent Toddler & Baby Group

Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Ruin Road, Worstead

When: Fridays, 10am-12pm

The group offers craft activities for each session and provides food and drink as part of its classes.

Each session is priced at £2 per child but it is an extra 50p for each additional child.





6. Cantley Tots Stay & Play

Where: Cantley Village Hall, NR13 3JG

When: Thursdays, 9am-11am

With a wide range of toys, arts and crafts and a messy play table for children, classes offer something for everyone.

Admission is £2 per session but newcomers receive their first session free. Adults can also get unlimited hot drinks and babies and toddlers are offered healthy snacks.





All classes offer an educational, interactive and development programme to help babies learn and develop important skills - Credit: Baby Sensory North Norfolk

7. Baby Sensory North Norfolk

Where: Wood Norton, Cawston, North Walsham, Norwich, King's Lynn

When: Various

Designed for babies from birth to 13 months, all classes offer an educational, interactive and development programme to help babies learn and develop important skills.

Founder Dr Lin Day developed the programme to help support and guide parents through a child's development during the first year of life.