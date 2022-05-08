7 fun baby groups to go to in Norfolk
- Credit: Baby Sensory North Norfolk
Baby groups are a great opportunity for children to learn and develop new skills while meeting other babies.
For parents, baby groups allow the chance to watch your child thrive in a different environment and explore different things.
Here are seven fun baby groups to consider attending in Norfolk.
1. Gymboree Play & Music
Where: Notcutts Garden Centre, Daniels Road, Norwich, NR4 6QP
When: Various
Gymboree Play & Music Norwich offers sensory classes for babies as well as its renowned Play & Learn classes for little ones on the move.
The award-winning class also offers birthday parties and is available for all babies and toddlers under five years old.
2. Hartbeeps
Where: Cringleford, Norwich, Taverham
When: Various
Hartbeeps offers immersive sensory music classes for little ones with big imaginations.
The classes use movement, dance, storytelling, puppets, props and lighting effects to bring original, creative and interactive objects to life.
3. Brancaster Parent & Toddler
Where: Brancaster Village Hall, Main Road, Brancaster, King's Lynn, PE31 8AA
When: Tuesdays, 9.30am-11.30am
Parents and babies are free to turn up without booking and have free roam play sessions with a range of different toys, books, puzzles and trikes.
At £2 a session, there are healthy snacks available such as grapes, raisins, toast and banana provided for the children.
4. Banham Toddler Group
Where: Banham Community Centre, Kenninghall Road, Banham, NR16 2HB
When: Mondays,10am-12pm
With a range of baby toys, crafty activities and songs, Banham Toddler Group is a place for babies and toddlers to make new friends.
The group offers drinks and snacks for the children as part of the session.
5. Worstead Parent Toddler & Baby Group
Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Ruin Road, Worstead
When: Fridays, 10am-12pm
The group offers craft activities for each session and provides food and drink as part of its classes.
Each session is priced at £2 per child but it is an extra 50p for each additional child.
6. Cantley Tots Stay & Play
Where: Cantley Village Hall, NR13 3JG
When: Thursdays, 9am-11am
With a wide range of toys, arts and crafts and a messy play table for children, classes offer something for everyone.
Admission is £2 per session but newcomers receive their first session free. Adults can also get unlimited hot drinks and babies and toddlers are offered healthy snacks.
7. Baby Sensory North Norfolk
Where: Wood Norton, Cawston, North Walsham, Norwich, King's Lynn
When: Various
Designed for babies from birth to 13 months, all classes offer an educational, interactive and development programme to help babies learn and develop important skills.
Founder Dr Lin Day developed the programme to help support and guide parents through a child's development during the first year of life.