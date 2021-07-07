5 free events happening in Norfolk this weekend

Published: 9:57 AM July 7, 2021

Robert Salewon started the Norwich Global Village Market with his wife Sophie Bremner.

From a summer market to a street theatre event, here are some free things to do in Norfolk this weekend.

1. What: Global Village Summer Market

Where: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1BH

When: July 9 to 10, 10am to 5pm

Norwich Global Village Market is back with its first in-person market since 2019, with crafts from around the world and local makers inside The Forum.

On Saturday only, Khushee Street Food, which offers a vegan menu, and Bandido, which serves Latin American dishes, will be outside and there will also be dance and music from local groups.

Visitors to the market must follow the one-way system and wear a mask when visiting the inside space.

A plant sale is running at Christ Church in Eaton this weekend. - Credit: dmf87/iStock/Getty Images Plus

2. What: Summer Plant Sale

Where: Christ Church, Eaton, Church Avenue, NR2 2AQ

When: July 10, 11am-3pm

At this event, in aid of The Friends of Christ Church, a variety of plants will be available to buy and there will also be a tombola.

If you would like to donate plants, leave them at the back of Christ Church between 2pm and 6.30pm on Friday (July 9) on a plastic sheet.

Living History Street Theatre is taking place in Harleston this Saturday. - Credit: Contributed

3. What: Living History Street Theatre

Where: Locations in central Harleston, including the Market Place, The Cap Yard and outside St John’s Church

When: July 10, 11am-12.30pm

Ever wondered what it would have been like to have lived in Norfolk and Suffolk 400 years ago?

Come and find out in Harleston this weekend, with Living History scenes taking place across the town, plus a chance to see livestock breeds that date from the 1600s.

Don’t miss the parade at 12.45pm, when a model of the Mayflower ship, which sailed in September 1620 carrying new settlers to America, will be carried through the streets, along with actors, musicians, stilt walkers and more.

Inspired by Chloe Scott is part of the 30 x 30 exhibition at The Corn Hall, Diss. - Credit: Chloe Scott

4. What: 30 x 30 Exhibition

Where: The Corn Hall, Diss, IP22 4LB

When: Until August 7

30 x 30 is a wide-ranging exhibition of images by 30 artists working in a variety of media and styles and it will be in the Lower Gallery.

The brief is simply that the external measurements of any piece are 30 x 30cm and it has been curated by Sue Maufe and Caroline Denyer.

Inspired by 30 x 30 will also be in the Upper Gallery until August 8, where designermakers21 members and associates have interpreted this concept.

There will be hundreds of books for sale at the Tittleshall Yard Sale. - Credit: Nick Butcher

5. What: Tittleshall Village Yard Sale

Where: Across the village, PE32 2PJ

When: July 11, 10am-2pm

At this event, there will be a huge book sale with over 1,000 books donated by the villagers and over 25 stalls.

Maps and refreshments will be available at Tittleshall Village Hall and it is in aid of St Mary's Church.

Also happening in Norfolk this weekend and not to be missed...

Wolterton Hall and the south lawn. - Credit: Chris Horwood Photography

What: Wolterton Park Recitals

Where: Wolterton, NR11 7LY

When: July 10 to 11, 4pm

Cost: Adults: £30 (day), £50 (weekend) under-14s: £15 (both plus booking fee), woltertonparkrecitals.eventbrite.co.uk

World-class musicians are returning to north Norfolk this weekend as the Wolterton Ensemble performs two enchanting classical music concerts at Wolterton Hall.

The Wolterton Park Recitals give people the opportunity to view Wolterton Hall, an eighteenth-century Palladian mansion, from its south lawn while enjoying string music.

Both concerts will take the audience on a journey through the English countryside, to Italy, through Bohemia and as far as Russia.