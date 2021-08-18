8 things to do for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days 2021
- Credit: Keiron Tovell
Heritage Open Days, England's largest festival of history and culture, is back for 2021 with a jam-packed programme of free events.
This year it will run from Friday, September 10 until Sunday, September 19 and includes exhibitions, tours, performances and much more.
Here are some of the best events taking place in Norfolk, with booking open now at norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk
EDIBLE ENGLAND
1. What: Norwich Cathedral: the herb garden, the infirmary and health in monastic times
Where: Norwich Cathedral, Norwich, Norfolk, NR1 4EH
When: September 14 and 16, 11.30am-12.30pm
Pre-booking required
A visit to the cathedral herb garden to hear about the culinary uses of various herbs and particularly focusing on those used for medicinal purposes within the infirmary.
FAMILY FUN
2. What: Make your own Air Bee-N-Bee Hotel
Where: Cathedral House, Unthank Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR2 2PA
When: September 10, 11, 17 and 18, 11am-4pm
Pre-booking required
Visit the cathedral gardens to learn about the important role bees play in every aspect of our lives. Make your own bee hotel to take home.
3. What: Ghastly Gargoyles! Children’s activities at St Martin at Palace
Where: The Norwich Historic Churches Trust Ltd, St. Martin At Palace Centre, 15 St. Martin At Palace Plain, Norwich, Norfolk, NR3 1RW
When: September 12, 12pm-4pm
Pre-booking required
Learn about the fantastic beasts and ghastly gargoyles found in historic churches. Create your own scary beast from clay to take home and design medieval heraldry using animal symbolism. Activities are open to all but most suitable for children aged 6-12.
ONLINE
4. What: Edible East Anglia on Film
Where: Available online
When: September 10-19
Links available from September 10 - check back on the website to connect
From mustard spreading to samphire picking, East Anglia has a rich regional history of culinary traditions. Explore them from the comfort of your sofa thanks to this curated selection of films from the collections of the East Anglian Film Archive.
5. What: Oxburgh Hall - Look Inside the Roof Spaces
Where: Available online
When: September 10-19
Links available from September 10 - check back on the website to connect
Climb inside the roof spaces at Oxburgh Hall and see the hidden history behind the scaffolding without leaving home. Join the National Trust’s experts as they show you the rooms where maids once sat by the window mending clothes or servants loaded cartridges with lead shot and share information about the ongoing conservation project.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
6. What: The Great Yarmouth Ice House
Where: Great Yarmouth Ice House, Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, NR31 0HY
When: September 18 and 19, 11am-12pm, 2pm-3pm
Pre-booking required
Take the opportunity to go inside this unique Grade II listed building which is rarely open to the public. The only one of its kind left in the country, the Ice House stored ice used to preserve the herring brought in by the fishing fleets.
7. What: Little Cressingham Mill Open Day and guided walk
Where: Fairstead Lane, Little Cressingham, Thetford, Norfolk, IP25 6NT
When: September 11, guided walk from 10.30am-3pm, Mill open day 11am-3pm
Pre-booking required
Explore Little Cressingham Mill on a guided tour which offers a rare opportunity to see inside. Unique in Norfolk, it is a windmill and watermill combined. Alternatively, discover the site at your leisure during this open day.
8. What: Pensthorpe Natural Park
Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham Road, Pensthorpe, Fakenham, Norfolk, NR21 0LN
When: September 13, from 1pm
Pre-booking required
Meander through the famous gardens, see which species you can spot in the nature hides and explore the vast lakes. Call into the Discovery Centre to learn more about unearthed treasures, including a hand axe believed to date from 8000 BC, tusks and a tooth from a woolly mammoth uncovered whilst excavating the lakes.
The Norfolk Heritage Open Days programme is coordinated and promoted by The Forum in Norwich, which has welcomed Pensthorpe Natural Park on board as headline sponsor this year.